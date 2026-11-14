ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Imposes Stock Limits On Paddy, Rice And Pulses; Traders Told To Comply By November 16

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has imposed stock limits on paddy, rice and pulses, bringing traders and importers under a new inventory-control framework to curb hoarding, ensure reasonable prices and ensure equitable distribution.

The directive, issued with the Centre’s prior approval, comes in response to a sharp rise in the cost of rice and other essential commodities, amid increasing criticism of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government.

Under the orders, a wholesaler can stock up to 2,000 metric tonnes of paddy and rice, while a retailer can hold up to eight tonnes at each outlet. The same ceiling applies to outlets of large retail chains.

Rice millers can maintain inventories equivalent to one month’s production capacity. Processing companies, meanwhile, can hold stocks equivalent to 60 per cent of their Monthly Installed Capacity (MIC), multiplied by the number of months remaining until January 2027.

Separate limits have been prescribed for pulses. Wholesalers can hold up to 200 MT each of tur dal and urad dal, while retailers can stock up to 5 MT of each variety. Large retail chains can maintain up to five MT of each variety at every outlet and 200 MT at each warehouse.

Pulse millers can hold stocks equivalent to their production during the preceding three months or 25 per cent of their annual installed capacity, whichever is higher.

Importers of both rice and pulses have also been brought under the framework and cannot retain imported stocks for more than 45 days from the date of customs clearance.