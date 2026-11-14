Tamil Nadu Imposes Stock Limits On Paddy, Rice And Pulses; Traders Told To Comply By November 16
The government imposed stock limits on paddy, rice and pulses to curb hoarding and rising prices, ordering businesses to clear excess inventory by November 16.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST|
Updated : November 14, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has imposed stock limits on paddy, rice and pulses, bringing traders and importers under a new inventory-control framework to curb hoarding, ensure reasonable prices and ensure equitable distribution.
The directive, issued with the Centre’s prior approval, comes in response to a sharp rise in the cost of rice and other essential commodities, amid increasing criticism of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government.
Under the orders, a wholesaler can stock up to 2,000 metric tonnes of paddy and rice, while a retailer can hold up to eight tonnes at each outlet. The same ceiling applies to outlets of large retail chains.
Rice millers can maintain inventories equivalent to one month’s production capacity. Processing companies, meanwhile, can hold stocks equivalent to 60 per cent of their Monthly Installed Capacity (MIC), multiplied by the number of months remaining until January 2027.
Separate limits have been prescribed for pulses. Wholesalers can hold up to 200 MT each of tur dal and urad dal, while retailers can stock up to 5 MT of each variety. Large retail chains can maintain up to five MT of each variety at every outlet and 200 MT at each warehouse.
Pulse millers can hold stocks equivalent to their production during the preceding three months or 25 per cent of their annual installed capacity, whichever is higher.
Importers of both rice and pulses have also been brought under the framework and cannot retain imported stocks for more than 45 days from the date of customs clearance.
The restrictions will remain in force for different periods. The stock limits on paddy and rice will continue until January 31, 2027, while the restrictions on tur dal and urad dal will remain effective for three months from the date of publication of the notification.
As part of the compliance mechanism, all concerned businesses and institutions must register their stock details on the Union Department of Consumer Affairs' online portal, fcainfoweb.nic.in/psp, and update the information regularly.
Businesses holding inventories above the prescribed ceilings have been directed to reduce their stocks and bring them within the permitted limits by November 16, 2026.
The government has made regular stock declarations mandatory to strengthen monitoring and prevent excess accumulation.
The government said the restrictions were necessary to maintain adequate supplies of paddy, rice and pulses, prevent shortages and ensure that these essential commodities remain available to consumers at reasonable prices.
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