ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Hung Verdict: CPI Says Decision On Backing TVK Soon; Allies Call On Stalin After Poll Defeat

CPI's Veerapandian indicated that the party is yet to take a call on supporting TVK ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: With no party securing a clear majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, political activity has intensified as key opposition leaders met DMK chief MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam here, even as the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as a central player in government formation discussions.

Leaders of alliance parties, including Vaiko, DMDK treasurer LK Sutheesh, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan (Veerapandian), and CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam, called on Stalin and later addressed the media.

Speaking after the meeting, Vaiko said the TVK has a responsibility to carry forward the "Dravidian model of governance" and its welfare-oriented policies. "Though the DMK has not secured a majority, it has won in many places. The people's verdict must be respected," he said, expressing regret over Stalin’s defeat despite what he described as a strong governance record.

CPI(M)'s Shanmugam said the alliance had succeeded in its primary objective of defeating the BJP-AIADMK combine. "People have rejected the BJP. We met Stalin out of respect. We cannot comment on future steps without clarity on the DMK's position," he noted.

Crucially, CPI's Veerapandian indicated that the party is yet to take a call on supporting TVK. "Political parties may win or lose, but democracy must not be defeated. There has been no formal call from TVK so far. The party leadership will decide on extending support soon," he said.

Adding to the evolving political scenario, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said the alliance had achieved its goal of preventing the BJP from coming to power. "We did not get the numbers to form a government, but we succeeded in stopping the BJP-AIADMK alliance. We will consult with Left parties and take a decision on supporting TVK," he said.