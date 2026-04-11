Tamil Nadu Home Secretary Transferred As Election Commission Enforces Pre-Poll Changes
The ECI has transferred Tamil Nadu’s Home Secretary and other top officials, appointing replacements to ensure fair Assembly elections across the state.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Chennai: The Election Commission (EC) has ordered the transfer of Dheeraj Kumar, Tamil Nadu Home Secretary. Manivasan has been appointed as the new Home Secretary.
The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled for April 23. Subsequently, counting will take place on May 4, and the results will be announced. With the elections approaching, campaigning is in full swing across the southern state. As a standard procedure to ensure elections are conducted fairly and impartially, government officials who have served in the same post for a long time are often transferred.
Opposition parties in the state have also met with the ECI, alleging that some Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and police officers are acting in favour of the ruling government, and requested their transfer. Following this, several police officials occupying important positions have already been transferred. Recently, the ECI ordered the transfer of Tamil Nadu DGP-in-charge Venkataraman. Sandeep Rai Rathore has been appointed as the new DGP (Law and Order).
Additionally, Davidson Devasirvatham, the DGP of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, was transferred from his post and replaced by Sandeep Mittal. Furthermore, Chief Secretary Muruganandam was transferred, and Sai Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Government.
Yesterday, Chennai City Police Commissioner Arun was transferred. Abhin Dinesh Modak was appointed as the new Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Police. In this context, after reviewing preparations for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, the Election Commission ordered the transfer of Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar. The Commission also ordered the appointment of Manivasan as the new Home Secretary of Tamil Nadu.
The EC has stated that this order will take effect immediately. The order also specifies that the transferred official should not be appointed to any other election-related post until the polling process is completed.
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