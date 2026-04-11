ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Home Secretary Transferred As Election Commission Enforces Pre-Poll Changes

Chennai: The Election Commission (EC) has ordered the transfer of Dheeraj Kumar, Tamil Nadu Home Secretary. Manivasan has been appointed as the new Home Secretary.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled for April 23. Subsequently, counting will take place on May 4, and the results will be announced. With the elections approaching, campaigning is in full swing across the southern state. As a standard procedure to ensure elections are conducted fairly and impartially, government officials who have served in the same post for a long time are often transferred.

Opposition parties in the state have also met with the ECI, alleging that some Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and police officers are acting in favour of the ruling government, and requested their transfer. Following this, several police officials occupying important positions have already been transferred. Recently, the ECI ordered the transfer of Tamil Nadu DGP-in-charge Venkataraman. Sandeep Rai Rathore has been appointed as the new DGP (Law and Order).