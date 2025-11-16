ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rainfall Warning In TN, Govt Asks Districts To Take Precautionary Measures

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday urged the administration of various districts to take necessary precautionary measures in view of the heavy rainfall warning issued by the India Meteorological Department.

The government said due to the presence of an upper air circulation, a low-pressure system has formed over parts of the southeast Sri Lanka coasts and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal as of 8.30 am on Saturday.

Referring to the IMD report, the government added that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over the northeast, delta and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu in the next four days, an official release said.

"The district administration is advised to take all necessary precautionary measures," it said.