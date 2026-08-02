Tamil Nadu Govt To Withdraw Cases Against Students Over Anti-NEET Protests
Minister says withdrawal of cases came after Chief Minister's instructions.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister A Rajmohan has announced that all cases registered against students who protested over the leak of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test exam have been withdrawn.
Student organisations had demanded that the Tamil Nadu government withdraw cases registered during the protests. Rajmohan has announced that all the cases registered against students have been cancelled. The decision came following a directive from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
In a post on X, Rajmohan said, "As per the orders of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, all cases registered against students who protested against the NEET exam are being cancelled. Other details will be released soon. Heartfelt thanks to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister."
The demand for withdrawal of cases gained momentum in Tamil Nadu after members of the Cockroach Janata Party staged a protest in Delhi demanding that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign and take responsibility for irregularities in the NEET exam and the question paper leaks. They also sought compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the families of about 20 students who died due to mental distress after NEET exam irregularities.
Students along with the Cockroach Janata Party members participated in the protests in Delhi that lasted for more than 30 days, with demonstrators also alleging that Delhi Police took strict action against the students who were protesting peacefully.
Similar demonstrations were held in Tamil Nadu after the CJP protests in Delhi. In Chennai, students organised protests at Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore demanding the complete abolition of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA).
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