ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Govt To Withdraw Cases Against Students Over Anti-NEET Protests

Chennai: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister A Rajmohan has announced that all cases registered against students who protested over the leak of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test exam have been withdrawn.

Student organisations had demanded that the Tamil Nadu government withdraw cases registered during the protests. Rajmohan has announced that all the cases registered against students have been cancelled. The decision came following a directive from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

In a post on X, Rajmohan said, "As per the orders of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, all cases registered against students who protested against the NEET exam are being cancelled. Other details will be released soon. Heartfelt thanks to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister."