Fisherman Dead, 3 Injured In Saudi After 'Iran Pirate Attack'; Tamil Nadu Govt Steps Up Efforts To Bring Back Body
Fisheries Secretary is engaged in diplomatic efforts to bring body of the deceased and the injured to Tamil Nadu through MEA, said Minister Aadhav Arjuna.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has stepped up efforts to bring back the mortal remains of a fisherman (from Mayiladuthurai) who was killed in an alleged attack by Iranian pirates off Saudi Arabia, state Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna told the state Assembly on Thursday.
Responding to an attention motion raised in the Assembly over the death of the Tamil Nadu fisherman and the injuries suffered by three others in the August 10 incident, the minister stated that the government is in constant touch with the Union Ministry of External Affairs to bring back the injured fishermen.
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami raised the issue in the Assembly under Rule 55, saying four fishermen from Thoduvai village in Thirumazhisai panchayat of Mayiladuthurai district were working as fishermen in Saudi Arabia.
Palaniswami said the four were fishing when Iranian pirates attacked them. Maveeran died in the attack, while Balraj, Shankar and Manikandan were seriously injured and were undergoing treatment in Saudi Arabia.
The senior leader urged the Assembly to take up the matter and discuss the attack.
Following this, MLAs Sivakumar, Senthil Selvan, Ramachandran and Sellaswamy also called for an attention motion to discuss the killing of the Tamil Nadu fisherman in Saudi Arabia.
Responding to the issue, Minister Aadhav Arjuna said Maveeran, Shankar, Balraj and Manikandan, all from Mayiladuthurai district, had gone to Saudi Arabia for fishing in May and July.
He said the four were fishing at sea on August 10 when Iranian pirates allegedly attempted to rob their boat. When the fishermen tried to stop them, the pirates allegedly attacked them and shot all four. Maveeran died on the spot, the minister said.
Shankar, who suffered serious injuries, is undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Saudi Arabia. Manikandan and Balraj were also treated at a hospital and have since returned to their place of residence, according to the minister.
Arjuna said, "Maveeran, Shankar, Balraj, and Manikandan from Mayiladuthurai district went to Saudi Arabia for fishing in May and July. They were fishing at sea on August 10th when Iranian pirates allegedly tried to rob their boat. The pirates attacked them and when they tried to defend themselves by stopping the pirates, the pirates shot the four Tamil Nadu fishermen. Maveeran died on the spot. Shankar sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Saudi Arabia. Manikandan and Balraj have been treated at the hospital and have returned to their place of residence."
Aadhav Arjuna said the ongoing investigation into the incident has delayed the process of bringing Maveeran's body back to India.
He said the Mayiladuthurai District Collector has taken adequate steps ever since information about the incident came to light, to bring the body back to Tamil Nadu.
The Fisheries Secretary is also engaged in diplomatic efforts through the Union Ministry of External Affairs to bring back the body of the deceased fisherman as well as the injured fishermen, the minister said.
He also sought an attention motion on that issue. "The Fisheries Secretary is engaged in diplomatic efforts to bring the body of the deceased and the injured to Tamil Nadu through the Union Ministry of External Affairs," he said.
Meanwhile, Palaniswami said that on June 17, the state navy had seized eight fishing boats belonging to Tamil Nadu fishermen and arrested 80 fishermen who had gone fishing from Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai, alleging that they were fishing off the Andhra Pradesh coast.