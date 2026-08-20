ETV Bharat / state

Fisherman Dead, 3 Injured In Saudi After 'Iran Pirate Attack'; Tamil Nadu Govt Steps Up Efforts To Bring Back Body

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has stepped up efforts to bring back the mortal remains of a fisherman (from Mayiladuthurai) who was killed in an alleged attack by Iranian pirates off Saudi Arabia, state Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna told the state Assembly on Thursday.

Responding to an attention motion raised in the Assembly over the death of the Tamil Nadu fisherman and the injuries suffered by three others in the August 10 incident, the minister stated that the government is in constant touch with the Union Ministry of External Affairs to bring back the injured fishermen.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami raised the issue in the Assembly under Rule 55, saying four fishermen from Thoduvai village in Thirumazhisai panchayat of Mayiladuthurai district were working as fishermen in Saudi Arabia.

Palaniswami said the four were fishing when Iranian pirates attacked them. Maveeran died in the attack, while Balraj, Shankar and Manikandan were seriously injured and were undergoing treatment in Saudi Arabia.

The senior leader urged the Assembly to take up the matter and discuss the attack.

Following this, MLAs Sivakumar, Senthil Selvan, Ramachandran and Sellaswamy also called for an attention motion to discuss the killing of the Tamil Nadu fisherman in Saudi Arabia.

Responding to the issue, Minister Aadhav Arjuna said Maveeran, Shankar, Balraj and Manikandan, all from Mayiladuthurai district, had gone to Saudi Arabia for fishing in May and July.

He said the four were fishing at sea on August 10 when Iranian pirates allegedly attempted to rob their boat. When the fishermen tried to stop them, the pirates allegedly attacked them and shot all four. Maveeran died on the spot, the minister said.