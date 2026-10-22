Tamil Nadu Govt Seeks Action Against Saveetha Medical College Over Excess Fees
The government wrote to both NMC and UGC on October 21, urging them to take appropriate action against the college for allegedly collecting excess fees.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has approached the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the University Grants Commission (UGC), seeking action against Saveetha Medical College for allegedly charging excess tuition fees from MBBS students and disabling the attendance registration website of those who have not paid the demanded amount.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare Dr Arunraj said the government had taken serious note of complaints from students and parents of Saveetha Medical College in Thandalam, Kanchipuram district.
According to the complaints, the college had demanded Rs 24.75 lakh as tuition fees for the entire fifth year from students who enrolled in the MBBS course in 2022 and are currently in their final year. The college allegedly disabled access to its attendance registration website for students who failed to pay the amount.
The minister cited an NMC public notice issued on April 7, 2026, which stated that MBBS tuition fees should be collected only for the prescribed academic period of four-and-a-half years.
Taking up the complaints, the state government constituted a three-member committee from the Directorate of Medical Education and Research to investigate the matter. The committee conducted an inquiry on October 12, during which 17 students and seven parents participated. The college management, which had been invited to attend, did not appear, the statement said.
The inquiry found that Saveetha Medical College had not complied with NMC guidelines on tuition fee collection. It also found that the attendance registration website had been disabled since September 30 for students who had not paid the full annual fee demanded for the fifth year, according to the government.
The state government said the college's fee structure falls outside the purview of the State Tuition Fee Fixation Committee because of its status as part of a defunct university. However, the institution is subject to the regulations of the NMC and the UGC.
The government wrote to both NMC and UGC on October 21, urging them to take appropriate action against the college for allegedly collecting excess fees. It also sought directions to the institution to charge only half the annual tuition fee for the fifth year, in accordance with the prescribed academic duration of the MBBS course.
The government has further requested the regulators to order the immediate reopening of the attendance registration website and ensure that no student is denied registration, medical training or eligibility to appear for examinations because of non-payment of the disputed additional fees. It has also sought the refund or adjustment of any excess amount collected.
The state government urged the regulators to ensure that students and parents who filed complaints or participated in the inquiry were not subjected to any adverse action.
Reiterating its position that students' education should not be affected by fee disputes, the Health Ministry called on the college management to restore access to the attendance website immediately and refrain from taking action against the complainants.
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