ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Govt Seeks Action Against Saveetha Medical College Over Excess Fees

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has approached the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the University Grants Commission (UGC), seeking action against Saveetha Medical College for allegedly charging excess tuition fees from MBBS students and disabling the attendance registration website of those who have not paid the demanded amount.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare Dr Arunraj said the government had taken serious note of complaints from students and parents of Saveetha Medical College in Thandalam, Kanchipuram district.

According to the complaints, the college had demanded Rs 24.75 lakh as tuition fees for the entire fifth year from students who enrolled in the MBBS course in 2022 and are currently in their final year. The college allegedly disabled access to its attendance registration website for students who failed to pay the amount.

The minister cited an NMC public notice issued on April 7, 2026, which stated that MBBS tuition fees should be collected only for the prescribed academic period of four-and-a-half years.

Taking up the complaints, the state government constituted a three-member committee from the Directorate of Medical Education and Research to investigate the matter. The committee conducted an inquiry on October 12, during which 17 students and seven parents participated. The college management, which had been invited to attend, did not appear, the statement said.

The inquiry found that Saveetha Medical College had not complied with NMC guidelines on tuition fee collection. It also found that the attendance registration website had been disabled since September 30 for students who had not paid the full annual fee demanded for the fifth year, according to the government.