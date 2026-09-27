ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Govt Revokes Controversial Order Exempting Law And Order Dept From RTI Ambit After Backlash

Chennai: Facing backlash from political parties and transparency activists, the Vijay-led TVK government in Tamil Nadu on Sunday revoked a controversial order that exempted the Public (Law and Order) Department from the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005.

The controversial order by the TVK-led state administration triggered a political storm with alliance partners--the Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)--criticising the Vijay-led government.

The GO issued by the Human Resources Management (R) Department on September 21, has been withdrawn by the administration. The now revoked order had invoked Section 24(4) of the transparency law to classify the department as an "Intelligence and Security Organisation," thereby shielding it from making public disclosures under the RTI Act 2005.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan termed the gazette notification "highly shocking," warning it would "pave the way for suppressing human rights," and had strongly demanded its immediate withdrawal.

Likewise, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also slammed the gazette notification, which he said had set a "bad precedent". He said that the scope of the RTI Act must be expanded rather than restricted.

Activist G Sundarrajan said that Tamil Nadu was witnessing “growing concerns over police excesses and the weakening of democratic institutions” adding that the timing of the state government's RTI move was “deeply concerning”.

“This is the very department that deals with sensitive matters relating to law and order, preventive detention, police custody deaths and torture, communal incidents, political agitations and other matters directly affecting citizens’ rights,” Sundarrajan wrote in a post.