ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Govt Raises Upper Age Limit For Direct Recruitment By Five Years

Chennai: Fulfilling the long-standing demands of competitive examination aspirants, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Saturday ordered a five-year increase in the upper age limit for direct recruitment into government jobs.

The revised upper age limits will apply to candidates appearing for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group I, II, IIA, and IV examinations, as well as to persons with disabilities (PWD).

As the upper age limit for TNPSC Group I examinations has been increased for all categories, the age limit for the General category has been raised from 32 to 37 years. For candidates belonging to reserved categories like BC, BCM, MBC/DNC, SC, ST, the age limit has been increased from the current 37 years to 42 years.

For persons with disabilities, the upper age limit for the general category has been raised from 42 to 47 years, and for those in reserved categories, the age limit has been increased from 47 to 52 years.

The age limits for Groups II and IIA examinations — which cover non-technical and ministerial-level posts — have also been increased. Accordingly, the age limit for candidates in the general category has been raised from 30 to 35 and for candidates belonging to reserved categories, there is no upper age limit.