Tamil Nadu Govt Notifies 100 New Reserve Forests

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said it has notified 100 new reserve forest areas across 10 districts in the state between 2021 and 2025, significantly increasing the forest and tree cover to 24.47 per cent. This effort marks a significant milestone in strengthening forest protection, enhancing ecological security, and building climate resilience through legally protected landscapes, the government said.

"Tamil Nadu has steadily advanced towards the national objective and currently has 24.47 per cent forest and tree cover, providing a strong ecological foundation for further science-driven expansion of green cover," a press release stated.

India’s National Forest Policy (1988) envisaged bringing 33 per cent of the country’s geographical area under forest and tree cover to ensure long-term environmental stability. Against this backdrop, the notification of 100 forest blocks as reserve forests represents an unprecedented and forward-looking conservation initiative by the state.

"These notifications were carried out under Section 16 of the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882, following a rigorous and legally mandated settlement process," the release added. As a result of these notifications, the extent of reserve forests in the state has expanded by approximately 135 square kilometres over the last four years in Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Madurai, Kallakurichi, Theni, Sivaganga, Namakkal, Nilgiri, Salem, and Tenkasi districts.