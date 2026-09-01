Tamil Nadu Govt Mulls New Secretariat, Assembly Complex; CM Vijay May Announce Plan in House Soon
According to sources, the government has identified three possible locations - Guindy, Pattinapakkam and Nandambakkam - for the proposed new Assembly and Secretariat complex.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government is reportedly considering relocating the State Secretariat and Legislative Assembly from the historic Fort St George complex in Chennai, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expected to make an announcement during the ongoing Assembly session.
Government sources indicated that the Chief Minister could make a statement under Rule 110 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Rules regarding the proposed relocation.
However, there has been no official announcement from the government so far on the final location or timeline for the proposed project.
Three Locations Under Consideration
According to sources, the government has identified three possible locations for the proposed new Assembly and Secretariat complex.
The sites reportedly under consideration are:
- Highways Research Station campus, Guindy
- Pattinapakkam
- Nandambakkam
Officials from the Revenue and Public Works Departments have reportedly inspected the shortlisted locations.
Sources said the proposed site is being evaluated based on several factors, including accessibility for government employees and the general public, availability of adequate infrastructure and sufficient parking facilities.
Space Constraints At Fort St George
The reported move comes amid concerns over increasing pressure on the existing Secretariat complex at Fort St George.
A growing number of government departments and offices operate from the complex, while a large number pf people visit the Secretariat ever day in connection with government schemes and official work.
Sources said the shortage of space and increasing administrative requirements have prompted the government to explore the possibility of developing a modern and larger Secretariat and Assembly complex elsewhere in Chennai.
CMO To Be Shifted To Namakkal Kavignar Maligai
Meanwhile, the government is also reportedly considering relocating the offices of the Chief Minister and his secretaries to the 10th floor of Namakkal Kavignar Maligai which is within Fort St George campus.
Sources indicated that restrictions on carrying out major modifications at the historic Fort St George complex have also been among the factors being considered.
The main buildings within the Fort St George complex have heritage significance, and any major structural modifications would require compliance with applicable heritage and conservation regulations.
Secretariat Relocation Has A Long Political History
The proposal is not the first attempt to shift the Tamil Nadu Secretariat and Legislative Assembly from Fort St George.
In 2003, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government led by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had proposed the construction of a new Assembly and Secretariat complex. However, the plan did not materialise.
Later, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government led by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi constructed a new Assembly and Secretariat complex at the Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai.
The new complex was inaugurated and the Legislative Assembly was shifted there in 2010.
However, after the AIADMK returned to power in 2011, Jayalalithaa shifted the Assembly and Secretariat back to Fort St George. The Omandurar complex was subsequently converted into a government multi-specialty hospital.
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