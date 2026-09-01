ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Govt Mulls New Secretariat, Assembly Complex; CM Vijay May Announce Plan in House Soon

The reported move comes amid concerns over increasing pressure on the existing Secretariat complex at Fort St George. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government is reportedly considering relocating the State Secretariat and Legislative Assembly from the historic Fort St George complex in Chennai, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expected to make an announcement during the ongoing Assembly session.

Government sources indicated that the Chief Minister could make a statement under Rule 110 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Rules regarding the proposed relocation.

However, there has been no official announcement from the government so far on the final location or timeline for the proposed project.

Three Locations Under Consideration

According to sources, the government has identified three possible locations for the proposed new Assembly and Secretariat complex.

The sites reportedly under consideration are:

Highways Research Station campus, Guindy

Pattinapakkam

Nandambakkam

Officials from the Revenue and Public Works Departments have reportedly inspected the shortlisted locations.

Sources said the proposed site is being evaluated based on several factors, including accessibility for government employees and the general public, availability of adequate infrastructure and sufficient parking facilities.

Space Constraints At Fort St George

The reported move comes amid concerns over increasing pressure on the existing Secretariat complex at Fort St George.

A growing number of government departments and offices operate from the complex, while a large number pf people visit the Secretariat ever day in connection with government schemes and official work.

Sources said the shortage of space and increasing administrative requirements have prompted the government to explore the possibility of developing a modern and larger Secretariat and Assembly complex elsewhere in Chennai.