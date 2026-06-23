ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Govt Moves SC Against Madras HC Order For Lamp Lighting At Thiruparankundram Hill

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court's direction allowing the lighting of a lamp near a Dargah at the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district.

The state government filed its petition in the Supreme Court on June 11, after the new administration led by TVK's Vijay assumed charge. According to the apex court’s website, the matter is yet to be listed for hearing. The state government filed the plea against the order passed by a division bench of the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) on January 6.

The division bench of the high court upheld an order passed by a single bench in December last year allowing the lighting of the 'Karthigai Deepam' at the spot.