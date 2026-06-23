Tamil Nadu Govt Moves SC Against Madras HC Order For Lamp Lighting At Thiruparankundram Hill
The division bench of the High Court upheld an order passed by a single bench in December last year allowing the lighting of 'Karthigai Deepam'.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court's direction allowing the lighting of a lamp near a Dargah at the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district.
The state government filed its petition in the Supreme Court on June 11, after the new administration led by TVK's Vijay assumed charge. According to the apex court’s website, the matter is yet to be listed for hearing. The state government filed the plea against the order passed by a division bench of the Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) on January 6.
The division bench of the high court upheld an order passed by a single bench in December last year allowing the lighting of the 'Karthigai Deepam' at the spot.
On December 1, Justice G R Swaminathan allowed writ petitions that sought a direction for appropriate arrangements to light the Karthigai Deepam at the "Dheepathoon," which is the stone pillar.
By lighting the lamp at Deepathoon, which is meant for that purpose, the structure of the Dargha is not in any way affected and the Dargha is located at a safe distance of not less than 50 meters away from the stone pillar, the judge had said in the order.
In January, a division bench upheld the original orders passed by Justice Swaminathan in the writ petitions, holding that the lighting of the lamp will not cause any law-and-order problem.
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