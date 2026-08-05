ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Govt Hikes Subsidy For First Time Hajj Pilgrims To Rs 35,000

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government will increase the Hajj subsidy for first-time pilgrims to Rs 35,000 from Rs 25,000, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson announced on Wednesday.

"The subsidy of Rs 25,000 provided by the Tamil Nadu State Hajj Committee to first-time Hajj pilgrims will be increased to Rs 35,000," he said in his budgetary address (Revised Estimates 2026-27).

The minister described the Chief Minister Vijay-led TVK regime as a "secular, social justice government", asserting that Tamil Nadu stands as a pioneering state in protecting the rights of minorities.

"The government will continue to provide educational scholarships to minority students and will never compromise on the protection and welfare of minorities," he added.

In the Revised Budget Estimates, an amount of Rs 1,700 crore has been allocated for the welfare of backward classes, most Backward classes, and the minorities department.