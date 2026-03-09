ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Govt Forms Expert Panel To Frame Rules For Owning Aggressive Dogs

A man holding a dog takes part in a protest in Chennai on November 23, 2025, after India's Supreme Court ordered states and union territories to remove stray dogs from educational institutions, hospitals, bus stands, and railway stations and relocate them to designated shelters after sterilization and vaccination. ( AFP )

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has constituted an eight-member expert committee to frame regulations governing the breeding, sale and ownership of aggressive dog breeds, keeping public safety concerns in view.

According to a government order issued on March 3 by Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Karthikeyan, the panel will examine existing rules and recommend measures to regulate or restrict dog breeds considered potentially dangerous to humans.

The decision follows inputs from the Greater Chennai Corporation and the state's Animal Husbandry Department regarding concerns about certain aggressive dog breeds.

Central guidelines and local inputs

The order notes that the central government has already identified certain dog breeds as potentially dangerous to human life and recommended restrictions on their import, breeding and sale.

It has also been advised that local bodies should not issue licences for the breeding, sale or ownership of such banned breeds. In cases where the animals are already kept as pets, authorities have been advised to ensure sterilisation to prevent further breeding.

The union government has previously issued the Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules, 2017, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018, and tasked local bodies, state animal welfare boards and the Animal Husbandry Department with implementing these regulations.

In a communication to the state government, the Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation pointed out that certain dog breeds pose significant risks to public safety and suggested that licences for such breeds should not be issued or renewed.