Tamil Nadu Govt Forms Expert Panel To Frame Rules For Owning Aggressive Dogs

Published : March 9, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has constituted an eight-member expert committee to frame regulations governing the breeding, sale and ownership of aggressive dog breeds, keeping public safety concerns in view.
According to a government order issued on March 3 by Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Karthikeyan, the panel will examine existing rules and recommend measures to regulate or restrict dog breeds considered potentially dangerous to humans.
The decision follows inputs from the Greater Chennai Corporation and the state's Animal Husbandry Department regarding concerns about certain aggressive dog breeds.
Central guidelines and local inputs
The order notes that the central government has already identified certain dog breeds as potentially dangerous to human life and recommended restrictions on their import, breeding and sale.
It has also been advised that local bodies should not issue licences for the breeding, sale or ownership of such banned breeds. In cases where the animals are already kept as pets, authorities have been advised to ensure sterilisation to prevent further breeding.
The union government has previously issued the Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules, 2017, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018, and tasked local bodies, state animal welfare boards and the Animal Husbandry Department with implementing these regulations.
In a communication to the state government, the Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation pointed out that certain dog breeds pose significant risks to public safety and suggested that licences for such breeds should not be issued or renewed.
Separately, the director of animal husbandry and veterinary services recommended setting up a specialist panel to guide the government in framing appropriate regulations or restrictions in line with existing municipal laws and rules.
Mandate of the committee
The newly formed panel has been tasked to review existing regulations related to dog ownership and breeding, frame standard operating procedures for handling aggressive breeds, and recommend guidelines for responsible ownership and public safety.
The panel will also assist the government in drafting pet and community dog bye-laws for the state, which will regulate both pet dogs and community (street) dogs, and the committee has been tasked with preparing the framework for their implementation.
The committee will be chaired by the director of municipal administration, while the chief executive officer of the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board will serve as the member secretary.
Other members include the Director of Town Panchayats; Joint Commissioner (Health), Greater Chennai Corporation; Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj; an expert nominated by Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University; Assistant Director from the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department; and a specialist with expertise in canine behaviour and psychology.
The panel has been asked to submit its recommendations to the state government at the earliest, officials said.
