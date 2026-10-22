ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Govt Caps Vehicle Purchase Limit For Ministers, Speaker And LoP At Rs 26 Lakh

Representational image. ( IANS )

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order setting a maximum limit of Rs 26 lakh for vehicles used by ministers, the assembly Speaker and the Leader of the Opposition.

"The ceiling for purchasing a vehicle for ministers, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Deputy Speaker, the Leader of the Opposition and the government chief whip has been set at Rs 26 lakh," the order issued by the Public Works Department (PWD) states.

Furthermore, the ceiling for other MLAs has been fixed at Rs 15 lakh. This amount includes the showroom price of the vehicle, taxes, registration fee and motor vehicle insurance premium. The ceiling will be increased by 5% every year, the order states. While the state government will procure vehicles for ministers in its own name, the Assembly secretariat will procure vehicles for the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Leader of the Opposition, government chief whip and other members in the name of its secretary. The order further states that all vehicles must comply with BS-VI emission norms and must be purchased through the government's GeM website. In case ministers lose their office due to death, completion of tenure, removal from office, resignation or disqualification, they must surrender the vehicle to the government.