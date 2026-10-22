Tamil Nadu Govt Caps Vehicle Purchase Limit For Ministers, Speaker And LoP At Rs 26 Lakh
The amount includes the showroom price of the vehicle, taxes, registration fee and motor vehicle insurance premium. It will be increased by 5% every year.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order setting a maximum limit of Rs 26 lakh for vehicles used by ministers, the assembly Speaker and the Leader of the Opposition.
"The ceiling for purchasing a vehicle for ministers, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Deputy Speaker, the Leader of the Opposition and the government chief whip has been set at Rs 26 lakh," the order issued by the Public Works Department (PWD) states.
Furthermore, the ceiling for other MLAs has been fixed at Rs 15 lakh. This amount includes the showroom price of the vehicle, taxes, registration fee and motor vehicle insurance premium. The ceiling will be increased by 5% every year, the order states.
While the state government will procure vehicles for ministers in its own name, the Assembly secretariat will procure vehicles for the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Leader of the Opposition, government chief whip and other members in the name of its secretary.
The order further states that all vehicles must comply with BS-VI emission norms and must be purchased through the government's GeM website.
In case ministers lose their office due to death, completion of tenure, removal from office, resignation or disqualification, they must surrender the vehicle to the government.
If the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Leader of the Opposition and the government chief whip lose their office due to the above reasons, the vehicles provided to them should be handed over to the Assembly secretariat.
In case other MLAs lose their office, the vehicles provided to them should be handed over to the concerned district collector, and the Assembly secretariat has to be informed about this.
The government, through the PWD, will bear the maintenance, repair, fuel and driver expenses of the vehicles provided to the ministers, while the Assembly secretariat will bear the maintenance, repair, fuel and driver's expenses of the vehicles.
The maintenance, repair, fuel and driver expenses of vehicles provided to other members of the Assembly shall be borne by themselves from the vehicle allowance provided under Section 12(4-E) of the Tamil Nadu Salaries Act.
"In specific circumstances, the Government of Tamil Nadu is empowered to relax these rules and to prescribe conditions or modifications thereto. Further, the Government of Tamil Nadu may also prescribe the rates of travelling allowance and daily allowance applicable to the relevant circumstances," the order states.
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