ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Govt Appoints Two Ministers To Southern Zonal Council

Chennai: Two Tamil Nadu Cabinet ministers have been nominated to represent the state in the Centre's Southern Zonal Council, a key inter-state coordination forum.

According to a Gazette notification issued by the government, Energy Resources and Law Minister CTR Nirmalkumar, and School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity Minister Rajmohan have been nominated as members to the Council.

The two ministers have been appointed in addition to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Also, the government has appointed Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, K Manivasan as the second Advisor to the Southern Zonal Council apart from Chief Secretary Saikumar.

The order issued under Section 16 (1)(b) of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, replaces the nominations made by the previous government in 2021.

The Southern Zonal Council, one of the five councils, promotes cooperation and coordination between the Centre and the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry. It is a high-level advisory body aimed at resolving issues and promoting good relations between the Central and state governments.