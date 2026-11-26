ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Governor Flags Off Special Train For Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar flagging off a special train for the fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar here on Thursday flagged off a special train carrying the first contingent of delegates for the fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam from Chennai Egmore Railway Station.

The Kanniyakumari–Banaras special train (No. 06041) was flagged off on November 26 in the presence of Prof V Kamakoti, IIT Madras Director, and Dr Chandrasekar, Director of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT).

The first contingent comprises 207 delegates, including 105 who boarded the train at Chennai Egmore. The service is scheduled to reach Banaras on Friday (November 27).

After flagging off the train, the Governor interacted with the student delegates and congratulated them on participating in the initiative to strengthen the historical and cultural links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

Southern Railway has arranged seven pairs of special trains connecting Banaras with Kanniyakumari, MGR Chennai Central and Coimbatore to facilitate the travel of delegates attending Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0.

Students from various educational institutions said they were looking forward to the learning experience. During their stay in Varanasi, they will participate in cultural programmes showcasing Tamil Nadu's traditions, including Villupaatu, Bharatanatyam, folk dances and Kaliyattam.

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