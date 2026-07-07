Tamil Nadu: Governor Arlekar's Vaigai Remarks Trigger Political Row; Spotlight On River's Health
Environmental assessments indicate that the Vaigai river's water quality gradually deteriorates as it flows downstream particularly after entering Madurai, reports R Sivakumar.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Madurai: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra V Arlekar has sparked fresh political debate after expressing concern over the condition of the Vaigai River during a visit to Madurai. While his remarks drew political reactions, an examination of ongoing restoration efforts and pollution data shows that the historic river continues to face significant environmental challenges despite multiple government initiatives.
Addressing the convocation ceremony at Saurashtra College in Thiruparankundram here on July 2, Arlekar said he was saddened to see the Vaigai riverbed without water. "On my way here, my aide pointed out the Vaigai River. I was pained to see the riverbed but no water. A river ought to contain water. The youth of Madurai must take the initiative to clean the Vaigai. If no one else steps up, the Lok Bhavan will take the initiative," he said.
His comments have since triggered political discussions over the state of the river and the effectiveness of restoration measures. Here is an analysis of whether the Vaigai River is truly deteriorating or undergoing restoration.
A River Central To Tamil Heritage
Originating in the Varusanadu Hills of Theni district, the Vaigai River flows nearly 250 kilometres through Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts before emptying into the Palk Strait. Revered in Sangam literature, the river has long been regarded as the lifeline of Madurai and a symbol of Tamil civilisation.
Over the past several years, the Tamil Nadu government has undertaken multiple projects aimed at reviving the river. An Underground Sewerage Scheme (UGSS) was initially launched at an estimated cost of ₹250 crore and later expanded under the AMRUT 2.0 programme with an additional ₹500 crore. The project seeks to prevent untreated sewage from entering the river by expanding underground sewer networks on both its northern and southern banks.
The Vaigai Riverfront Development Project, with an initial allocation of ₹79 crore, includes riverbank protection, pedestrian walkways, tree plantations and public recreational spaces along nearly 12 kilometres of the river.
In addition, an integrated long-term sewage management project estimated at ₹2,500 crore was initiated, with ₹450 crore sanctioned in the first phase. Another ₹440 crore was allocated to modernise sewage pumping stations.
Under the National River Conservation Plan, sewage treatment plants with capacities of 125 million litres per day (MLD) at Avaniyapuram and 45.7 MLD at Sakkimangalam have also been commissioned.
Pollution Remains A Major Concern
Despite these initiatives, environmental experts say the Vaigai continues to face pollution from multiple sources, including untreated domestic sewage, industrial effluents, agricultural runoff, plastic waste, solid waste, religious offerings, invasive vegetation, illegal sand mining, medical waste and emerging pollutants such as microplastics.
According to 2024 data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the downstream stretch of the Vaigai in Madurai recorded a Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) level of 7 mg/L (Under CPCB standards: 0–3 mg/L indicates clean water; 3–6 mg/L indicates moderate pollution; Above 6 mg/L indicates heavy pollution).
The CPCB has also reported elevated levels of Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), Total Dissolved Solids (TDS), coliform bacteria and other pollution indicators, placing the Vaigai under Priority IV among polluted rivers requiring environmental intervention.
Environmental assessments indicate that the river's water quality gradually deteriorates as it flows downstream.
The Vaigai is relatively less polluted near its origin in Varusanadu and upstream stretches such as Kumbakkarai, Theni and Andipatti. However, pollution increases significantly after entering Madurai, where it is considered one of the river's most environmentally stressed stretches. Water quality shows some improvement further downstream before the river reaches the Palk Strait.
Experts Call for Coordinated Action
Environmental activist Sridharan, who worked with late engineer and National Waterway Movement founder A C Kamaraj, said restoring the river requires sustained ecological and administrative efforts. He stressed the need for large-scale tree plantation in the Varusanadu and Meghamalai regions to improve the river's catchment area.
Sridharan also alleged that untreated sewage continues to enter the Vaigai at several locations despite official claims to the contrary. He urged civic authorities to remove invasive water hyacinth and Prosopis juliflora (Seemai Karuvelam) trees from the riverbed and called for coordinated action by district and municipal authorities.
Also read