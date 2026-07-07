ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Governor Arlekar's Vaigai Remarks Trigger Political Row; Spotlight On River's Health

Madurai: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra V Arlekar has sparked fresh political debate after expressing concern over the condition of the Vaigai River during a visit to Madurai. While his remarks drew political reactions, an examination of ongoing restoration efforts and pollution data shows that the historic river continues to face significant environmental challenges despite multiple government initiatives.

Addressing the convocation ceremony at Saurashtra College in Thiruparankundram here on July 2, Arlekar said he was saddened to see the Vaigai riverbed without water. "On my way here, my aide pointed out the Vaigai River. I was pained to see the riverbed but no water. A river ought to contain water. The youth of Madurai must take the initiative to clean the Vaigai. If no one else steps up, the Lok Bhavan will take the initiative," he said.

His comments have since triggered political discussions over the state of the river and the effectiveness of restoration measures. Here is an analysis of whether the Vaigai River is truly deteriorating or undergoing restoration.

A River Central To Tamil Heritage

Originating in the Varusanadu Hills of Theni district, the Vaigai River flows nearly 250 kilometres through Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts before emptying into the Palk Strait. Revered in Sangam literature, the river has long been regarded as the lifeline of Madurai and a symbol of Tamil civilisation.

Over the past several years, the Tamil Nadu government has undertaken multiple projects aimed at reviving the river. An Underground Sewerage Scheme (UGSS) was initially launched at an estimated cost of ₹250 crore and later expanded under the AMRUT 2.0 programme with an additional ₹500 crore. The project seeks to prevent untreated sewage from entering the river by expanding underground sewer networks on both its northern and southern banks.

The Vaigai Riverfront Development Project, with an initial allocation of ₹79 crore, includes riverbank protection, pedestrian walkways, tree plantations and public recreational spaces along nearly 12 kilometres of the river.

In addition, an integrated long-term sewage management project estimated at ₹2,500 crore was initiated, with ₹450 crore sanctioned in the first phase. Another ₹440 crore was allocated to modernise sewage pumping stations.

Under the National River Conservation Plan, sewage treatment plants with capacities of 125 million litres per day (MLD) at Avaniyapuram and 45.7 MLD at Sakkimangalam have also been commissioned.