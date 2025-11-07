ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Governor Approves 81% Of Bills, Holds 10 For President Amid Political Heat

In a press release issued today, the Raj Bhawan said that the Governor had granted assent to 81% of the 211 bills received as of October 31, 2025. Of them, he withheld 10 Bills initially, and the decisions were conveyed to the government, but the Tamil Nadu State Legislative Assembly again adopted them and submitted them to the Governor.

The clarification was mandated after “certain unfounded and factually incorrect allegations” were made publicly and the Governor was accused of delaying assent to bills passed by the Assembly, the release stated.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has so far reserved 10 bills for the consideration of the President of India, as they were against the provisions of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, as framed under the Act of Parliament and considered beyond the remit of the State Legislature, the Raj Bhavan said on Friday.

A total of 211 Bills were received by the Governor between September 18, 2021, and October 31, 2025, of which 170 Bills have been granted assent, while 27 were reserved for the consideration of the President. "Among the 27, 16 were reserved for the President’s consideration on the request of the State Government”, while four bills were returned with a message, and two were withdrawn by the government."

Of the 170 cleared bills, 73 were granted assent within a week, 61 within a month, 27 within three months and nine beyond three months. Eight bills have been received in the last week of October this year, and they were under consideration, the Raj Bhavan said.

The Raj Bhavan said the Governor has examined every Bill with due diligence to uphold the rule of law and protect the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu. "The Hon’ble Governor has always acted strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India and has been performing his constitutional duties with utmost sincerity, transparency, and commitment to the people of the State, irrespective of any political considerations and with complete fairness, diligence, and respect for democratic processes."

“The Governor holds the highest respect and regard for the people of Tamil Nadu and has been supporting spiritual, cultural, and linguistic initiatives that highlight Tamil heritage, art, and literature. He continues to work for their welfare within the framework of the Constitution of India,” the Raj Bhavan added.