ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Govt Signs MoU With Vikram Solar To Set Up Rs 15,037 Cr BESS Plant In Tirunelveli

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday signed an MoU with solar energy solutions provider Vikram Solar to set up a Battery Energy Storage Systems manufacturing plant at an investment of Rs 15,037 crore at SIPCOT Industrial Park in Gangaikondan, Tirunelveli district.

The mega project will create direct and indirect employment opportunities to 2,670 people, an official release here said. The MoU was signed at the Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during an event organised by the Department of Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce.