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Tamil Nadu Govt Signs MoU With Vikram Solar To Set Up Rs 15,037 Cr BESS Plant In Tirunelveli

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay during an event organised by the Department of Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce.

TAMI NADU GOVT MOU
Vikram Solar new plant agreement signed in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 9, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST

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Updated : July 9, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST

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Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday signed an MoU with solar energy solutions provider Vikram Solar to set up a Battery Energy Storage Systems manufacturing plant at an investment of Rs 15,037 crore at SIPCOT Industrial Park in Gangaikondan, Tirunelveli district.

The mega project will create direct and indirect employment opportunities to 2,670 people, an official release here said. The MoU was signed at the Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during an event organised by the Department of Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce.

Vikram Solar was represented by Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman and Managing Director, Arun Mittal, Chief Executive Officer and Ashwini Agarwal, Capital Investment Project Director.

Vikram Solar already commands a strong manufacturing presence in the state, with two operational Solar Photovoltaic (Solar PV) module manufacturing facilities located at Oragadam and Vallam, the release said. Moreover, the company has established an integrated manufacturing complex for solar PV cells and modules at Gangaikondan.

The Rs 15,037 crore expansion into advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) underscores the company's deepening commitment to Tamil Nadu’s robust industrial ecosystem and its transition toward green energy, the release said. Tamil Nadu Industries Minister S Keerthana, Chief Secretary M Saikumar, government officials and corporate leaders were present on the occasion.

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Last Updated : July 9, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST

TAGGED:

VIKRAM SOLAR
BESS PLANT
TIRUNELVELI SIPCOT
TAMIL NADU CM VIJAY
TAMI NADU GOVT MOU

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