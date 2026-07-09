Tamil Nadu Govt Signs MoU With Vikram Solar To Set Up Rs 15,037 Cr BESS Plant In Tirunelveli
The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay during an event organised by the Department of Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST|
Updated : July 9, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday signed an MoU with solar energy solutions provider Vikram Solar to set up a Battery Energy Storage Systems manufacturing plant at an investment of Rs 15,037 crore at SIPCOT Industrial Park in Gangaikondan, Tirunelveli district.
The mega project will create direct and indirect employment opportunities to 2,670 people, an official release here said. The MoU was signed at the Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during an event organised by the Department of Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce.
மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் திரு. ச. ஜோசப் விஜய் அவர்கள் முன்னிலையில் இன்று (9.7.2026) தலைமைச் செயலகத்தில், தொழில், முதலீட்டு ஊக்குவிப்பு மற்றும் வர்த்தகத் துறை சார்பில் நடைபெற்ற நிகழ்வில், திருநெல்வேலி மாவட்டம், சிப்காட் கங்கைகொண்டான் தொழிற்பூங்காவில், 15,037 கோடி ரூபாய்… pic.twitter.com/iQczDiWihY— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) July 9, 2026
Vikram Solar was represented by Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman and Managing Director, Arun Mittal, Chief Executive Officer and Ashwini Agarwal, Capital Investment Project Director.
Vikram Solar already commands a strong manufacturing presence in the state, with two operational Solar Photovoltaic (Solar PV) module manufacturing facilities located at Oragadam and Vallam, the release said. Moreover, the company has established an integrated manufacturing complex for solar PV cells and modules at Gangaikondan.
The Rs 15,037 crore expansion into advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) underscores the company's deepening commitment to Tamil Nadu’s robust industrial ecosystem and its transition toward green energy, the release said. Tamil Nadu Industries Minister S Keerthana, Chief Secretary M Saikumar, government officials and corporate leaders were present on the occasion.
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