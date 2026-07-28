Tamil Nadu Sets Up Revenue Augmentation Committee Under Montek Singh Ahluwalia
The panel will focus on improving compliance, plugging leakages, rationalising rates, fees and exemptions, and identifying new and under-tapped sources
Published : July 28, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a Revenue Augmentation Committee under economist and former Deputy Chairman of the Union Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia to suggest measures for sustainable augmentation of the state's tax and non-tax revenues.
The high-level panel will focus on improving compliance, plugging leakages, rationalising rates, fees and exemptions, and identifying new and under-tapped sources, so as to strengthen the state's fiscal self-reliance and create the fiscal space to meet developmental commitments, the government said. The move aligns with the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led government's lofty vision to plug leakages and corruption, an official said on Tuesday.
Ahluwalia, a former Member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, will be the chairperson of the committee which will have as members - Chair Professor of Economics at the National Council of Applied Economic Research K P Krishnan, Tax policy expert Arbind Modi, former chairman of CBEC Najib Shah, Additional Chief Secretary to TN Finance Department M A Siddique, and Director, Madras Institute of Development Studies, Chennai, M. Suresh Babu.
As per a government order issued on July 24, the "White Paper on fiscal management of Tamil Nadu" published in June 2026 sets the roadmap for better revenue mobilisation and administrative reforms, and has inter alia observed that the decline across major taxes like GST, VAT, and excise including revenues from mines and minerals has been mainly driven by administrative choices, leakages and corruption in the past rather than an underlying economic slowdown.
It has also indicated that resolving this shortfall requires long-term, multi-year reforms focused on curbing corruption, enforcing compliance, and mobilising resources efficiently.
"In this context, there is a need to align the growth of revenue in sync with the growth in the economy and to augment and sustain the resource base," the GO stated.
The committee will advise the government on measures to augment the state's own tax and non-tax revenues and on policy and administrative measures to improve revenue buoyancy, efficiency, and self-reliance, identify new and under-tapped sources of revenue, and to examine non-tax avenues including PSU dividends, land and asset monetisation, and improved user charges.
It would suggest measures for revenue security and plugging of systemic leakages, evasion and administrative inefficiencies in the revenue-collecting departments, including systemic changes in administration and use of technology, and recommend ways of enhancing revenue from alcohol for human consumption through changes in regulation and taxation policy on liquor, among other things.
The committee will meet at the direction of the chairperson, Raja Gopal Sunkara, Joint Secretary to the Finance Department, who will act as the convener of the committee.
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