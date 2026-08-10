ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Govt Sanctions Rs 264 Cr For 65 Anti Narcotics Task Force units

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has accorded administrative and financial sanction of over Rs 264 crore to establish 65 dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) police stations across the state to combat drug-related crimes.

According to the official government order dated August 8, the specialised units will function under the direct control of the Chief Minister. The government has sanctioned a total expenditure of Rs 264.14 crore for the initiative, which includes a recurring expenditure of Rs 245.99 crore and a non-recurring cost of Rs 18.15 crore.

The 65 ANTF police stations will be spread comprehensively across the state. This includes 37 units covering each district and 28 units allocated to police districts within nine city commissionerates. Chennai will receive the highest concentration with 12 units, while Avadi, Tambaram, Salem, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tiruchirapalli, Madurai, and Tirunelveli will get two units each.

To effectively man these stations, the government has sanctioned the creation of a massive dedicated workforce, comprising 65 Police Inspectors, 260 Sub-Inspectors and 1,300 Police Personnel.

Each field unit will be standardly staffed by one Inspector, four Sub-Inspectors, and 20 Police Personnel. The government order strictly stipulates that these officers and personnel "shall not be used for any other police duties except for the duties assigned to them." At the state level, the entire ANTF apparatus will operate under the leadership of an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).