Tamil Nadu Govt Sanctions Rs 264 Cr For 65 Anti Narcotics Task Force units
An Anti-Narcotics Task Force Headquarters unit is being created with a sanctioned strength of 454 posts and will encompass 10 specialised internal units
Published : August 10, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has accorded administrative and financial sanction of over Rs 264 crore to establish 65 dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) police stations across the state to combat drug-related crimes.
According to the official government order dated August 8, the specialised units will function under the direct control of the Chief Minister. The government has sanctioned a total expenditure of Rs 264.14 crore for the initiative, which includes a recurring expenditure of Rs 245.99 crore and a non-recurring cost of Rs 18.15 crore.
The 65 ANTF police stations will be spread comprehensively across the state. This includes 37 units covering each district and 28 units allocated to police districts within nine city commissionerates. Chennai will receive the highest concentration with 12 units, while Avadi, Tambaram, Salem, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tiruchirapalli, Madurai, and Tirunelveli will get two units each.
To effectively man these stations, the government has sanctioned the creation of a massive dedicated workforce, comprising 65 Police Inspectors, 260 Sub-Inspectors and 1,300 Police Personnel.
Each field unit will be standardly staffed by one Inspector, four Sub-Inspectors, and 20 Police Personnel. The government order strictly stipulates that these officers and personnel "shall not be used for any other police duties except for the duties assigned to them." At the state level, the entire ANTF apparatus will operate under the leadership of an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP).
An ANTF Headquarters unit is being created with a sanctioned strength of 454 posts and will encompass 10 specialised internal units to ensure effective command, intelligence-led operations, and inter-agency coordination.
These specialised units include ANTF (PS Operations) Unit, Cyber Lab (Sanctioned to hire two experts on a contract basis at Rs 1,00,000 per month each), Crime Records Bureau, ANTF Field Intelligence Units, ANTF Special Operation & Investigation Unit, Control Room, Training & Capacity Building Unit, Administration & Motor Transport Unit, IT Support Unit and Legal Unit (Headed by a Legal Advisor).
The newly formed police stations are mandated to collect intelligence on narcotics movement, conduct cyber-surveillance, and register and investigate drug-related criminal activities. A significant focus will be on conducting financial investigations to track down, seize, and freeze the movable and immovable properties of criminals and their relatives involved in the drug trade.
The financial sanction also covers the procurement of essential infrastructure, including 67 four-wheelers and 325 two-wheelers, to ensure the task force's mobility.
Furthermore, the government is adopting a multi-departmental approach to narcotics control. This integrates supply control by law enforcement with demand reduction and rehabilitation efforts spearheaded by the Health and Family Welfare Department. Educational, youth, and sports departments, along with local bodies, will also be actively engaged in community awareness initiatives to foster a "Drug-Free Tamil Nadu," stated the GO.
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