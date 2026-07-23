ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Govt Renames DMK'S CM Breakfast Scheme After Late Congress Leader Kamaraj

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has renamed the previous DMK regime's programme of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme after late Congress leader K Kamaraj, as the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme, to honour the late Chief Minister.

Kamaraj, who is celebrated as the leader who revolutionised the state's education sector, had introduced the mid-day meal programme for schools in 1956 to combat poverty and encourage school enrollment. Later, former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran transformed the scheme as Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Nutritious Meal Programme in 1982.

Their successors - M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa - had improved upon the nutrition aspects of the scheme over the years. The previous DMK government under M K Stalin had launched its signature programme of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme in 2022, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Kamaraj on July 15, targeting the students of Classes 1 to 5.

Aiming to restore the credit and to duly honour the Congress Chief Minister who took the initiative to address the problems of the school children, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had on July 15 issued an order renaming the scheme as Perunthalaivar Kamarjar Breakfast Scheme and also announced expanding the programme to cover the students of Class 6 to 8 for the government and aided schools across the state.