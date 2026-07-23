Tamil Nadu Govt Renames DMK'S CM Breakfast Scheme After Late Congress Leader Kamaraj
The breakfast scheme has been renamed the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme
Published : July 23, 2026 at 9:59 AM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has renamed the previous DMK regime's programme of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme after late Congress leader K Kamaraj, as the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme, to honour the late Chief Minister.
Kamaraj, who is celebrated as the leader who revolutionised the state's education sector, had introduced the mid-day meal programme for schools in 1956 to combat poverty and encourage school enrollment. Later, former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran transformed the scheme as Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Nutritious Meal Programme in 1982.
Their successors - M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa - had improved upon the nutrition aspects of the scheme over the years. The previous DMK government under M K Stalin had launched its signature programme of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme in 2022, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Kamaraj on July 15, targeting the students of Classes 1 to 5.
Aiming to restore the credit and to duly honour the Congress Chief Minister who took the initiative to address the problems of the school children, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had on July 15 issued an order renaming the scheme as Perunthalaivar Kamarjar Breakfast Scheme and also announced expanding the programme to cover the students of Class 6 to 8 for the government and aided schools across the state.
It will cover the newly added classes from September 17, marking the birth anniversary of social reformer Periyar Ramasamy. The expansion would include about 15.14 lakh middle school students, bringing the state's total beneficiaries to 35 lakhs. The government has approved an additional expenditure of Rs 343.55 crore, sanctioning Rs 217.63 crore for the current financial year to roll out the extended phase.
The scheme operates across 37,447 schools in the state, and the children are provided nutritious breakfast like Upma, Kichadi or Pongal on weekdays, and it includes sweet dish Rava Kesari on Fridays.
Locally sourced millet-based breakfast helps to address nutrition disorders, providing about 293 calories, 9.85 grams of protein, besides iron and calcium, an official said.
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