Tamil Nadu Government Initiates Revival Of Traditional Agriculture Through Women

Tirunelveli: The Tamil Nadu government has chosen women to launch an initiative aimed at reviving traditional agriculture. The focus is on cultivating traditional varieties of rice using natural manure instead of chemical fertilizers.

Experts say that there were more than a thousand traditional varieties of rice in India that have disappeared over time due to the advent of chemical fertilizers. Currently, only 180 types of traditional varieties are in use.

The farmers are not keen on cultivating these traditional varieties of rice because of insufficient yield, particularly in the initial three years. To address this concern, the Tamil Nadu Government has implemented a scheme to restore the cultivation of traditional rice varieties by involving self-help groups (SHGs) of women. The scheme is being implemented through the Rural Development and Local Government Department.

It has been implemented in Ayan Thiruvaleeswaram and Kapaliparai villages of Tirunelveli district, where loans have been credited to specific individuals.

The women's SHG from Ayan Thiruvaleeswaram village has embarked on the task of cultivating traditional paddy. This is a village where the people are entirely dependent on agriculture, and this is the reason why the officials decided to start the project from here.

Only half a per cent interest will be charged from those availing a loan for this project, which is a negligible amount compared to the 9% interest on the other loans. Ten women from an SHG who own agricultural land have been given a loan of Rs. 50,000 each.

They were already cultivating white parboiled rice using chemical fertilizers, and for the first time, they have taken to cultivating traditional rice varieties by using only natural fertilizers. They have been trained by a farmer named Lakshmi Devi from Ambasamudram, who has voluntarily retired from a government job in the Agriculture Department.

She has taken to promoting the traditional varieties of rice with the idea that farmers should produce and eat healthy food themselves. Lakshmi Devi started farming on a small scale and has now created a record by cultivating 120 varieties of rice. She is the right choice for training the members of the SHG.