Tamil Nadu Government Initiates Revival Of Traditional Agriculture Through Women
A beginning has been made in two villages of Tirunelveli where traditional varieties of rice are being grown by using natural fertilizers.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST
Tirunelveli: The Tamil Nadu government has chosen women to launch an initiative aimed at reviving traditional agriculture. The focus is on cultivating traditional varieties of rice using natural manure instead of chemical fertilizers.
Experts say that there were more than a thousand traditional varieties of rice in India that have disappeared over time due to the advent of chemical fertilizers. Currently, only 180 types of traditional varieties are in use.
The farmers are not keen on cultivating these traditional varieties of rice because of insufficient yield, particularly in the initial three years. To address this concern, the Tamil Nadu Government has implemented a scheme to restore the cultivation of traditional rice varieties by involving self-help groups (SHGs) of women. The scheme is being implemented through the Rural Development and Local Government Department.
It has been implemented in Ayan Thiruvaleeswaram and Kapaliparai villages of Tirunelveli district, where loans have been credited to specific individuals.
The women's SHG from Ayan Thiruvaleeswaram village has embarked on the task of cultivating traditional paddy. This is a village where the people are entirely dependent on agriculture, and this is the reason why the officials decided to start the project from here.
Only half a per cent interest will be charged from those availing a loan for this project, which is a negligible amount compared to the 9% interest on the other loans. Ten women from an SHG who own agricultural land have been given a loan of Rs. 50,000 each.
They were already cultivating white parboiled rice using chemical fertilizers, and for the first time, they have taken to cultivating traditional rice varieties by using only natural fertilizers. They have been trained by a farmer named Lakshmi Devi from Ambasamudram, who has voluntarily retired from a government job in the Agriculture Department.
She has taken to promoting the traditional varieties of rice with the idea that farmers should produce and eat healthy food themselves. Lakshmi Devi started farming on a small scale and has now created a record by cultivating 120 varieties of rice. She is the right choice for training the members of the SHG.
On entering Thiruvaleeswaram village, the ETV Bharat team witnessed bundles of paddy stacked here and there. In addition to paddy, the villagers also cultivate crops like semolina and small tubers.
One of the women farmers involved in the cultivation of traditional varieties of rice, Sankaramari, told, “I have been farming for the past 25 years. Since I have two acres of land, I have been given a loan to cultivate traditional paddy. If we eat traditional rice, our bodies will not get sick. When we grow and eat the food we need ourselves, our bodies will be healthy. Therefore, we are cultivating traditional paddy for the first time.” He is hoping for a good yield.
Another woman named Muthulakshmi related, “Our children suffered from diseases because we used to grow crops using chemical fertilizers. Now, we have replaced those crops with traditional rice varieties. Since there is a lot of farming being done in our village, the government has selected it for the scheme. We will use natural fertilizers like Panchagavyam made from cow dung.”
Lakshmi Devi has emerged as a role model for these women. As one of them, named Aruna, pointed out, “When we approached Lakshmi Devi, who practices natural farming, she explained how she herself recovered from illness by eating traditional rice varieties. She asked us to try eating traditional rice and teach others as well. With the encouragement coming from her, we have happily taken up traditional farming.”
The President of the women’s SHG in the village, Maniammai, disclosed that they have purchased and planted traditional rice obtained from Lakshmi Devi.
“We have cultivated two traditional varieties of rice, Nellaiappar Athur Khichdi and Samba, in the first phase. We will work hard and achieve the goals set by the government," she shared.
The officials of the Rural Development Department disclosed, “The government has instructed us to implement this project with the aim of restoring traditional rice varieties in Tamil Nadu. This is the first time that we have given loans for the cultivation of traditional varieties of rice. While two villages have been selected for the first phase, the project will be implemented in more than 10 villages in the second phase.”