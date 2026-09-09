Tamil Nadu Government Files Another Review Petition In Supreme Court Against Rape And Murder Convict
Dashwanth had raped and murdered a six-year-old girl in 2017. He also killed his mother after being released on bail.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court for the second time, challenging the release of Dashwanth, who had been sentenced to death for the sexual assault and murder of a six-year-old girl.
In 2017, near Porur in Chennai, Dashwanth, sexually assaulted and murdered a six-year-old girl named Hasini. After being arrested and subsequently released on bail in the case, which caused shockwaves across the nation, Dashwanth also murdered his own mother after she refused to give him money for his daily expenses.
The Chengalpattu Mahila Court (Women's Court), which heard the case regarding the sexual assault and murder of Hasini, sentenced Dashwanth to death. The Madras High Court upheld the verdict in 2018.
Subsequently, Dashwanth, appealed to the Supreme Court seeking to overturn his death sentence. During the hearing, the Supreme Court ruled that the police had failed to prove the charges against Dashwanth beyond a reasonable doubt. The Court set aside the death sentence, noting that the conviction had been based solely on DNA sample analysis.
Furthermore, the Court ordered Dashwanth's immediate release from prison on October 8, 2025. The Tamil Nadu government had previously filed a petition seeking a review of the judgment ordering Dashwanth's release. However, the Court dismissed the petition, stating that the verdict could not be altered.
Now, following the change of regime in Tamil Nadu, the state government has once again filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging Dashwanth's release. The case is expected to come up for hearing in the Supreme Court soon.
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