ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Government Files Another Review Petition In Supreme Court Against Rape And Murder Convict

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court for the second time, challenging the release of Dashwanth, who had been sentenced to death for the sexual assault and murder of a six-year-old girl.

In 2017, near Porur in Chennai, Dashwanth, sexually assaulted and murdered a six-year-old girl named Hasini. After being arrested and subsequently released on bail in the case, which caused shockwaves across the nation, Dashwanth also murdered his own mother after she refused to give him money for his daily expenses.

The Chengalpattu Mahila Court (Women's Court), which heard the case regarding the sexual assault and murder of Hasini, sentenced Dashwanth to death. The Madras High Court upheld the verdict in 2018.