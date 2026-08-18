Tamil Nadu: Govt Employees To Get 365-Day Maternity Leave For Third Child
Women staff are entitled to one year of maternity leave for their first two children and for third child, they were eligible for three months.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Chennai: In a major relief to women government employees, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that those giving birth to a third child will also be entitled to 365 days of maternity leave.
The announcement was made by Human Resource Development Minister D Sarathkumar in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.
At present, women government employees in Tamil Nadu are entitled to one year of maternity leave for their first two children. For a third child, however, they were eligible for only 12 weeks, or three months, of leave.
Employees had been demanding a change in the rule, pointing out that three months was inadequate for recovering from childbirth and caring for a newborn.
The government has now decided to extend the full 365-day maternity leave benefit to third-child births as well, the minister said.
The decision has been taken in view of court observations and guidelines, as well as the welfare of women government employees. The Madras High Court had, in earlier cases, observed that the physical and caregiving requirements associated with childbirth do not change merely because it is a woman's third child.
The announcement was welcomed by women government employees, who had been seeking parity in maternity leave provisions.
10 other announcements
The minister also announced 10 other measures in the Assembly:
- A ‘Success Path’ app will be developed for candidates preparing for competitive examinations.
- An additional building will be constructed for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.
- A social media monitoring centre will be established under the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.
- An advanced CCTV surveillance system and monitoring room will be established at the Tamil Nadu Information Commission.
- Hostels, an art gallery and guest facilities will be provided at the A and B Basic Training Centre and All India Civil Services Examination Training Centre.
- A modern computer centre will be established at the Bhavanisagar Government Officers Training Centre.
- An open-air sports hall will be established at the Bhavanisagar training centre.
- Competitive examination training centres will be linked with knowledge-based centres.
- Laws and rules will be incorporated into online skill-development training programmes for government employees.
- 150 government services will be brought under the Easy Governance Scheme.
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