ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Govt Employees To Get 365-Day Maternity Leave For Third Child

Chennai: In a major relief to women government employees, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that those giving birth to a third child will also be entitled to 365 days of maternity leave.

The announcement was made by Human Resource Development Minister D Sarathkumar in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

At present, women government employees in Tamil Nadu are entitled to one year of maternity leave for their first two children. For a third child, however, they were eligible for only 12 weeks, or three months, of leave.

Employees had been demanding a change in the rule, pointing out that three months was inadequate for recovering from childbirth and caring for a newborn.

The government has now decided to extend the full 365-day maternity leave benefit to third-child births as well, the minister said.

The decision has been taken in view of court observations and guidelines, as well as the welfare of women government employees. The Madras High Court had, in earlier cases, observed that the physical and caregiving requirements associated with childbirth do not change merely because it is a woman's third child.