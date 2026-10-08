ETV Bharat / state

No Assets? No Ascent: Tamil Nadu Government Employees Face Promotion Hurdle Over Property Disclosure

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has directed its employees to mandatorily file details of their assets, debts and other liabilities through the Integrated Finance and Human Resources Management System (IFHRMS), warning their failure to comply could affect their consideration for promotion.

Chief secretary M Saikumar issued a circular stating that, following an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Servants' Code of Conduct, 1973, government servants are required to submit details of their movable and immovable assets, debts and other liabilities every year. Accordingly, an online facility has been created on the IFHRMS portal for filing the annual statement.

Employees have been asked to submit details as of December 31, 2025, by October 31, 2026. The directive applies to government employees under the administrative control of the state government, excluding All India Service officers.

Employees have been instructed to verify the information entered in all three forms, make corrections if necessary, confirm the declaration and submit it online. They can subsequently download the submitted statement for their records.

From next year onwards, employees will have to file details of their assets and liabilities as of December 31 of each year by March 31 of the following year. Accordingly, the statement for December 31, 2026, must be filed by March 31, 2027.

The government has also instructed employees to keep their IFHRMS user ID and password secure. The date on which the asset and liability statement is filed will be recorded in the employee's annual confidential report.

Importantly, the government has said that compliance with the asset and liability disclosure requirement will be taken into account while preparing promotion panels. Failure to submit the details within the prescribed deadline will be treated as a violation of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants' Conduct Rules, 1973.

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