ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Government Cancels Tender For Sanitation Services In 12 Corporations

TN Government has also cancelled 35 tenders floated by the Greater Chennai Corporation for footpath development works. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled a tender floated for engaging a private agency to prepare a feasibility report and provide services for solid waste collection and disposal across 12 municipal corporations, following opposition from sanitation workers and several political parties.

The tender, issued through the Tamil Nadu Urban Development Fund (TNUDF), was published on June 20. It sought to appoint a private firm to prepare a detailed feasibility report and provide consultancy and related services for solid waste management in the municipal corporations of Avadi, Hosur, Tambaram, Vellore, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Tiruppur, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli and Tirunelveli.

The proposal drew strong protests from sanitation workers, who alleged that it was a step towards the privatisation of sanitation services. Last week, over 500 sanitation workers, under the banner of the Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam (Workers' Rights Movement), staged a protest in Chennai's Egmore, demanding that sanitation work remain under the government and calling for the regularisation of contract workers.

Several political parties, including the Communist parties - CPI and CPI(M) - and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), also opposed the proposal, urging the government to withdraw the tender.

Following the protests and opposition from the partners, the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Government decided to cancel the tender.