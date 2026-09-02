ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Government Bus Conductor Dismissed For Pushing Tribal Schoolgirls In Pudukkottai

Pudukkottai: A temporary conductor of a government bus has been permanently dismissed from service following an incident in which more than 10 tribal schoolgirls were allegedly pushed out of the moving bus near Pudukkottai.

The incident occurred when the schoolgirls boarded Route No. 8 at Rangammal Chathiram on the Pudukkottai-Trichy National Highway to travel to their respective schools in Pudukkottai.

According to reports, shortly after the bus started its journey, the conductor, identified as Manikandan, asked the girls to get off, citing overcrowding. When they refused, he allegedly opened the bus door, causing the students to fall from the vehicle.

The students, however, reportedly told authorities that the conductor had pushed one of the girls, after which the others fell one after another.

Several students sustained injuries in the incident and were shifted by 108 ambulance to Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital, where they were admitted for treatment.

The incident triggered concern among residents in the area and led to an inquiry by the Pudukkottai Regional Transport Department.