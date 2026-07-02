ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Ammonia Leak: FIRs Filed Across 8 Odisha Police Stations Over Alleged Trafficking Of Minors With Fake IDs

Bhubaneswar: The investigation into the fatal ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing factory in Tamil Nadu has taken a serious turn, with Odisha Police registering FIRs at eight police stations in Keonjhar district over allegations that minors were recruited and sent to work in the hazardous factory using fake identity documents.

The FIRs have been registered against Srikanth Juang Naik (also referred to in official records as Srikanth Juang Nasi), a resident of Rangamatia village in Telkoi block, who is accused of luring workers with promises of better jobs and higher wages before sending them to the factory in Tamil Nadu.

The action follows the June 21 tragedy at St. Peter's and Paul's Sea Foods Export Factory in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu, where an ammonia gas leak claimed the lives of 12 migrant workers from Odisha's Keonjhar district, while three others sustained critical injuries and required ventilator support.

Following the incident, 58 migrant workers employed at the factory were safely brought back to Odisha. According to the Labour Department's inquiry, around 24 workers were allegedly recruited and sent to the factory by the accused. Investigators found that 11 of them were minors, raising serious concerns about child labour and illegal recruitment.

The probe further revealed that five of the 12 workers who died were minors, while seven of the deceased belonged to Telkoi block in Keonjhar district.