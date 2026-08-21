ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Former Sub-Registrar Arrested In Rs 60 Crore Meenakshi Amman Temple Land Scam

Madurai: Former sub-registrar Anantharaman has been arrested in connection with the alleged illegal transfer and registration of land worth around Rs 60 crore belonging to the Meenakshi Amman Temple Trust in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, police said on Friday. With his arrest, the number of people held in the case has risen to six.

The case relates to around 1.7 to 2 acres of land in Madurai’s Tallakulam area belonging to a trust formed in 1930 for providing services to the Meenakshi Amman Temple and Alagar Koil. The property was allegedly transferred to private individuals through forged documents and changes in revenue records and patta, despite restrictions on its sale or mortgage.

Based on a complaint lodged by Meenakshi Amman Temple Joint Commissioner Chellathurai, the Madurai Metropolitan Police Central Crime Branch registered a case against 19 people, including government officials, former officials, sub-registrars and private individuals.

Those named in the case include former Tahsildar Anbazhagan, former Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Arasan, former Murappanadu Sub-Registrar Anantharaman, Prakash, Prashanth Chandanakaruppan, Rajkumar, Ilayaraja and Aneesh, among others.

A senior police officer from the Madurai City Central Crime Branch, who is investigating the case, said that the interrogation has been intensified regarding the 19 individuals accused in the case.

"The six individuals recently arrested are key figures involved in this land scam. Depending on the nature of the fraud, more arrests could follow, though nothing can be said about that at this stage," the official told ETV Bharat.