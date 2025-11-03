Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 35 Tamil Nadu Fishermen For Illegally Entering Into IMBL
The arrested fishermen had allegedly crossed the IMBL with their boats and were fishing in Sri Lankan seas.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 12:56 PM IST
Ramanathapuram: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 35 more fishermen from Tamil Nadu, a country boat and three mechanised boats for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing across the border.
Among those arrested, four fishermen, who had earlier left from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ports were apprehended yesterday and their country boat seized for fishing in Sri Lankan seas. This was followed by the arrest of 31 fishermen, who were aboard three mechanised boats, two carrying 10 people each and one with 11 people, on similar charges. The three mechanised boats were also seized.
Following their arrest, these 35 fishermen were taken to the Kankesanthurai Navy Camp and will be handed over to the Jaffna Fisheries Department officials after investigation. They will be produced in court and imprisoned, a Sri Lankan Navy spokesperson said.
Jaffna Fisheries Department officials said that the arrested fishermen may be from Nagapattinam and Karaikal areas of Tamil Nadu.
The incident has once again raised concerns among the fishing community in coastal Tamil Nadu. In the last 1.5 months, Sri Lankan Navy has arrested more than 40 fishermen.
Families of fishermen have been constantly demanding for a solution to the recurring arrests and ongoing maritime dispute with Sri Lanka. They have demanded that the Indian government intervene and rescue the fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who were previously arrested and languishing in prison and those currently in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy.
