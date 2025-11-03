ETV Bharat / state

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 35 Tamil Nadu Fishermen For Illegally Entering Into IMBL

Ramanathapuram: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 35 more fishermen from Tamil Nadu, a country boat and three mechanised boats for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing across the border.

Among those arrested, four fishermen, who had earlier left from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ports were apprehended yesterday and their country boat seized for fishing in Sri Lankan seas. This was followed by the arrest of 31 fishermen, who were aboard three mechanised boats, two carrying 10 people each and one with 11 people, on similar charges. The three mechanised boats were also seized.

Following their arrest, these 35 fishermen were taken to the Kankesanthurai Navy Camp and will be handed over to the Jaffna Fisheries Department officials after investigation. They will be produced in court and imprisoned, a Sri Lankan Navy spokesperson said.