ETV Bharat / state

25 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Detained In Maldives Fined Rs 4.80 Crore, Relatives Urge Central, State Govts For Help

Thoothukudi: Families of 25 fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, who were detained by the Maldivian authorities earlier this month, have urged the Centre and state government to help in securing their release and recovering their three mechanised boats without penalty.

This comes after the Maldives Ministry of Fisheries, Marine Resources and Agriculture imposed a total fine of Rs 4.80 crore on the boats.

On October 1, 25 fishermen from Tharuvaikulam coastal village in Thoothukudi district set out for deep-sea fishing aboard three mechanised boats owned by Sudarshan, Shankar, and Susai Pakkiam. On October 13, the fishermen were intercepted by the Maldivian Navy while fishing near the Maldivian maritime boundary.

According to the Maldivian authorities, each boat owner has been fined around Rs 1.60 crore, which covers 1,00,000 MVR for entering territorial water without permission, 5,00,000 MVR for fishing without a valid license and 20,00,000 MVR for deploying prohibited fishing nets.

The Maldivian authorities accused the fishermen of entering their territorial waters without authorisation and engaging in illegal fishing. Consequently, the three boats and all 25 fishermen were detained and taken to a port in the Maldives.

The Maldivian Ministry of Fisheries, Marine Resources and Agriculture has now imposed fines on the three boats.

The Maldivian authorities' directive has left the families of the detained fishermen in shock and distress. Following this, representatives of the fishermen's association and the residents of the affected Tharuvaikulam village have urged the Central and state governments to intervene immediately and take steps to secure the release of the fishermen as well as their three confiscated mechanised boats without the imposition of any fines.

Two days after the fishermen were detained, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for their release and safe repatriation, and to recover their boats. Vijay had urged Jaishankar to take up the issue with the Maldivian authorities through diplomatic channels.