ETV Bharat / state

'Won't Spare Those Who Touched People's Money': TN Fin Min Announces Open Tender System, Removes Contractor Certification Barriers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay with State Finance Minister N. Marie Wilson during a meeting at the Secretariat ahead of the presentation of the Revised Budget Estimates for the financial year 2026–27 in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. ( IANS )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said on Wednesday that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is committed to maintaining a corruption-free and transparent administration to strengthen revenue mobilisation; various measures are being implemented, including the introduction of an open tender system.

In his address in the Assembly on revised budget estimates for 2026-27, the minister detailed the steps being taken to eliminate corruption. He said the chief minister remains steadfast in this resolve.

"We will not touch a single paisa of the people's tax money. We will not allow anyone to touch it. If touched, we will not spare them. And we will not spare those who have touched it in the past," he said.

The CM stands unshakeable in this resolve, and seeing him and hearing his name, "we witness corrupt individuals fleeing in fear every day", Wilson said.

Wilson further announced that the TVK government has implemented significant reforms in public procurement by introducing an open tender system, which eliminates cartelization and enhances transparency in government contracts.

In his address, the minister said the govt has removed unnecessary certifications for contractors, enabling wider participation in tenders. Before the TVK assumed office, a significant portion of tender estimates were "cornered" by a few individuals and certain political parties, he alleged.

“Earlier, only select cartels could participate. Now we have opened it for all,” he said, adding that several tenders in the past had become “competition-less tenders”, a practice the government has now reversed.

The minister said that the state government has delegated building approval powers to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), which he claims has eliminated corruption in the approval process.

"The chief minister has achieved an unparalleled milestone by resolutely putting a complete end to this practice. He has also changed the earlier procedure of approval at the government's level for planning permission for multi-storied and high-rise apartment buildings," he asserted.