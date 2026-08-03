ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Farmers Bury Themselves In Sand, Demand Immediate Cauvery Water Release

Tiruchirappalli: Farmers in Tamil Nadu staged an unusual protest on the banks of the Cauvery River in Tiruchirappalli, burying themselves in sand to demand the immediate release of Cauvery water for irrigation. The demonstration was led by Farmers' Association leader Ayya Kannu on Sunday, during which the protesting farmers said that despite repeated appeals for water to save the Kuruvai crop, Karnataka has not released Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

They condemned the Karnataka government, accusing it of treating Tamil Nadu as a "drainage state" by releasing only excess water instead of providing the state's rightful share. The farmers also reiterated their opposition to the proposed Mekedatu dam project, stating that it would further affect Tamil Nadu's water availability. Kannu, who led the protest, urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to file a suit in the Supreme Court demanding Rs 1 lakh crore in compensation for the state's agricultural community.

"The Supreme Court of India gave directions to the Karnataka government to release water to Tamil Nadu every month. So far, more than 80 TMC of water is in Karnataka. Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar refused to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. The day before yesterday, there was heavy rain in Kerala. Due to that, the water came to Tamil Nadu. We can direct it to the Bhavanisagar Dam, but the politicians here have not taken any steps," he said.

"If they do not release the water, they will cause damage in Karnataka. Now they are releasing 25,000 cusecs of water to save their people and state. Our CM, Joseph Vijay, must file a suit in the Supreme Court demanding Rs 1 lakh crore from Karnataka. They must give it to the farmers," he added.