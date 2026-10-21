ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Extends Special Officers' Tenure By 6 Months As Rural Local Body Polls Delayed

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has extended the tenure of special officers appointed to administer village panchayats, panchayat unions and district panchayats across 37 districts by another six months, further delaying the conduct of rural local body elections.

According to a government order issued by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department on October 19, the special officers will continue to discharge administrative responsibilities from October 20, 2026, to April 19, 2027.

The tenure of elected representatives in 28 districts had already expired, and the terms of the special officers appointed to oversee these local bodies had also ended on October 19. The tenure of elected representatives in nine more districts — Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi — also expired on the same date, necessitating fresh appointments.

The government cited pending administrative and territorial changes as the primary reasons for the delay in conducting elections. Work is underway to merge 46 rural local bodies with urban local bodies, a process that could alter the boundaries of village panchayats, panchayat unions and district panchayats.

In addition, nine new panchayat unions and 93 new village panchayats have been created. The government said the boundaries of the affected areas must be redefined, the number of wards finalised and reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and women determined before elections can be conducted.

As these processes remain incomplete, the government said it was not possible to hold rural local body elections immediately. The extension is intended to ensure the continuity of administration and development activities until the preparatory work for the polls is completed.