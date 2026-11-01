ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Ex-Army Soldier Duped Of Rs 30 Lakh In Digital Arrest Fraud; Accused Nabbed From Mumbai

A view of the District Police Theni office ( ETV Bharat )

Theni: Tamil Nadu police have arrested two men from Maharashtra in connection with duping an ex-army soldier of Rs 30 lakh through 'digital arrest' fraud.

The duo identified as Vinod Sandeep Singh from Navi Mumbai and Sultan Maqbool Taire from Thane were nabbed by the Theni District Cyber Crime Branch.

The digital arrest fraud came to light after a complaint by Prakasam, an ex-serviceman from Theni district. Prakasam said that he was swindled of Rs 30 lakh in a 'Digital Arrest' fraud. On April 8, a person named Vikram Kumar contacted Prakasam, claiming to be from the telecommunications industry. The accused were nabbed by the Theni Crime Branch from Mumbai (Special Arrangement) The person told Prakash over a WhatsApp video call that a SIM card was purchased using his Aadhaar number and pornographic images were sent through it. The caller told Prakasam that a case had been registered against him at the Indira Nagar police station in Bengaluru.