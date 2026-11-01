Tamil Nadu: Ex-Army Soldier Duped Of Rs 30 Lakh In Digital Arrest Fraud; Accused Nabbed From Mumbai
The ex-serviceman from Theni district was contacted by the fraudsters via WhatsApp video call and asked to deposit the money to dodge arrest.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 8:14 PM IST
Theni: Tamil Nadu police have arrested two men from Maharashtra in connection with duping an ex-army soldier of Rs 30 lakh through 'digital arrest' fraud.
The duo identified as Vinod Sandeep Singh from Navi Mumbai and Sultan Maqbool Taire from Thane were nabbed by the Theni District Cyber Crime Branch.
The digital arrest fraud came to light after a complaint by Prakasam, an ex-serviceman from Theni district. Prakasam said that he was swindled of Rs 30 lakh in a 'Digital Arrest' fraud.
On April 8, a person named Vikram Kumar contacted Prakasam, claiming to be from the telecommunications industry.
The person told Prakash over a WhatsApp video call that a SIM card was purchased using his Aadhaar number and pornographic images were sent through it. The caller told Prakasam that a case had been registered against him at the Indira Nagar police station in Bengaluru.
He also threatened to take action against him including arrest, based on the ongoing case. Furthermore, documents purportedly issued by the CBI and the Supreme Court were sent to Prakasam by the caller to gain his trust.
The caller also asked him to pay a deposit of over Rs 52 lakh to dodge arrest in the case. Prakasam said that before he could realise he was being cheated, he had already transferred Rs 30 lakh to a Federal Bank account in Mumbai.
He later filed a complaint with Theni District Superintendent of Police Praveen Gautham. Based on this complaint, a special team was formed under the leadership of Police Inspector Bastin Dinakaran and the fraudsters were tracked down by the team in Mumbai.
The duo was later brought to Theni on a transit warrant, produced in court and remanded in custody.
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