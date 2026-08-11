ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Elephant Suma Joins Mahakal Procession In Ujjain As Shyamu Takes Health Break

Ujjain: A 50-year-old elephant from Tamil Nadu, Suma, joined the Mahakal procession in Ujjain for the first time on Monday. Suma replaced 29-year-old Shyamu, who has been temporarily withdrawn from the annual procession after doctors declared him unfit due to health issues.

Like every year, on the second Monday, August 10, of the holy Shravan month, Lord Mahakal set was brought out for the traditional city procession amid elaborate arrangements and thousands of devotees. Suma carried the Manmahesh form of Lord Mahakal on her back during the city tour while Lord Chandramouleshwar was carried in the traditional palanquin.

"Shyamu was already undergoing treatment. During the first procession, his health condition was observed to have deteriorated. Therefore, it was decided to keep him away from the procession until he fully recovers. To ensure that the elephant tradition continues, Suma from Tamil Nadu was included in the second procession," District Forest Officer (DFO) Anurag Tiwari told ETV Bharat.

To familiarise Suma with the procession route, crowds, and other surroundings, a trial procession was conducted for her on Friday in the presence of Forest Department officials and a team of doctors. During the main procession, five mahouts, Forest Department personnel and doctors accompanied Suma to ensure her safety and handling.