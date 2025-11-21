ETV Bharat / state

Tusker Death In Tamil Nadu: 'Radhakrishnan' Died Instantly After Fall From 20-Ft Height, Autopsy Reveals Skull Fractures

Tirunelveli: Radhakrishnan, the wild tusker which had attacked several persons in Oveli area under Gudalur division of Nilgiris and killed 12 people in the last 10 years, died on Tuesday after accidentally slipping and falling from a height of 20-feet. Exclusive information regarding the post mortem accessed by ETV Bharat reveals that the male elephant died after the fatal fall caused severe skull fractures and massive internal bleeding. Officials said the death was purely accidental.

After frequent reports of the tusker attacking people in the region, the forest department personnel captured him and kept him in a specially built wooden cage at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve for a month. On October 25, 2025, the animal was translocated from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve to dense forests near Upper Kodhaiyaru hills in Tirunelveli, where other elephants have been relocated.

When Radhakrishnan was captured and translocated to Tirunelveli (ETV Bharat)

The forest team fitted Radhakrishnan with a radio collar and monitored him continuously. Signals were up until 3:30 PM on 16 November 2025, after which suddenly the animal went off the radar.

Officials initially assumed heavy rain had caused a temporary disruption. But when the signal still did not return till the next morning, a search was launched. Subsequentlyl, the elephant's carcass was found near Kodhaiyaru dam on Tuesday (November 18) at 9 AM. A post-mortem was conducted the next day at 9:30 AM.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Srikanth, Deputy Director of the Kalakkadu Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR), said the team had been monitoring Radhakrishnan closely from the day of his release. He said the area where the carcass was found had rocky patches, loose stones and steep edges. "Since it was raining, the elephant's legs might have slipped," he said.

As per the forest department's assessment, Radhakrishnan slipped near a rock, stepped on a movable stone while trying to regain balance, lost footing at the edge, and fell from a height of about 20 feet onto a hard tarred surface.

Radhakrishnan, aged around 30, likely died instantly due to the impact, officials said.

A detailed post-mortem was conducted by Dr Muthukrishnan (Professor & Head) and Dr Kumar (Assistant Professor, Pathology) from the Veterinary University in Tirunelveli, in presence of senior KMTR officials, forest veterinary officers, officials from the Forest & Wildlife Crime Prevention Department, NGO representatives, TANGEDCO staff and forest personnel to ensure transparency.

As per circumstantial findings, the carcass was found head-down on a tarred slope below a 20-feet roadside cut. Above the slope was an eight metre gentle incline with a large rock at the top and a movable stone near the edge. Footmarks showed the tusker first slipped with its right forelimb on the large rock. It then stepped on the movable stone with its left forelimb. While trying to regain balance, both forelegs knuckled at the edge, causing it to slip off the 20-feet drop and fall about 15 feet onto its right side. Officials said no struggle marks or paddling signs were found, which indicates an instant death.

Injuries (External And Internal)