Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, IIT Madras Ink Deal To Modernise Power Infra
It aims to deploy cutting-edge technologies, upgrade renewable energy integration, and significantly boost the reliability and quality of power supply, driving innovation across multiple sectors.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Chennai: To modernise the state's power infrastructure, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has signed a landmark agreement with the IIT Madras on Thursday.
The MoU was signed at TNEB headquarters in Chennai in the presence of Minister for Energy and Law, CTR Nirmal Kumar and exchanged between TNEB chairman J Radhakrishnan and Manu Santhanam, head of Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (IC&SR) at IIT Madras.
It aims to deploy cutting-edge technologies, upgrade renewable energy integration, and significantly boost the reliability and quality of power supply across Tamil Nadu, driving innovation across power generation, transmission, distribution, and green energy sectors.
The deal also facilitates the leveraging of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), data analytics, digital technologies, and data-driven decision-making.
"The MoU enables collaboration across various domains, including real-time grid monitoring, centralised data centres, centralised energy accounting, secure integration of renewable energy, battery energy storage systems (BESS), digital twin technology, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR), thermal power plant performance enhancement, technology demonstration projects, and specialised skill development and training for officials and engineers," an official statement said.
It will help IIT Madras leverage its global scientific and technical expertise to provide technical consultancy and innovative solutions to address the technical and operational challenges faced by TNEB subsidiaries — the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation (TNPDCL), Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (TANTRANSCO), Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation (TNPGCL), and Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation (TNGECL), the statement said.
This collaboration will serve as a strong foundation for long-term partnerships focused on collaborative research, policy studies, technology assessments, capacity building, and the development of innovative solutions to meet the future needs of the power sector, it added.
It will also ensure a stable and resilient power grid, enabling the provision of an uninterrupted electricity supply.
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