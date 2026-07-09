ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, IIT Madras Ink Deal To Modernise Power Infra

Officials of TNEB and IIT Madras during signing of the deal. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: To modernise the state's power infrastructure, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has signed a landmark agreement with the IIT Madras on Thursday.

The MoU was signed at TNEB headquarters in Chennai in the presence of Minister for Energy and Law, CTR Nirmal Kumar and exchanged between TNEB chairman J Radhakrishnan and Manu Santhanam, head of Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (IC&SR) at IIT Madras.

It aims to deploy cutting-edge technologies, upgrade renewable energy integration, and significantly boost the reliability and quality of power supply across Tamil Nadu, driving innovation across power generation, transmission, distribution, and green energy sectors.

The deal also facilitates the leveraging of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), data analytics, digital technologies, and data-driven decision-making.