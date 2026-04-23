Tamil Nadu Elections: Vijay Votes In Debut Poll, Flags Voter Disruption; Urges EC To Extend Polling By 2 Hours
Vijay votes in debut Tamil Nadu polls, flags transport issues leaving voters stranded, seeks EC intervention and requests voting to continue till 8 PM.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 10:24 AM IST
New Delhi: Making his electoral debut, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay was among the early voters and is contesting from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East. He is positioning himself as a challenger to the state’s traditional Dravidian parties.
Voting in Tamil Nadu across all 234 constituencies began at 7 am, with long queues seen outside polling stations. The high-stakes Assembly election is marked by tight security and a three-cornered contest.
A large number of migrant voters also returned to Tamil Nadu to exercise their franchise. The state has over 5.73 crore voters, including more than 14.5 lakh first-time voters.
Vijay, #TVK chief and candidate from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur constituencies, writes a letter to Chief Election Commissioner to extend polling hours by two hours till 8 pm.#TamilnaduAssemblyelection2026 #TNPolls pic.twitter.com/dwk2fWM968— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) April 23, 2026
Vijay, in a letter to the Election Commissioner of India, mentioned that people are facing transport problems, leaving thousands of voters unable to reach polling booths, and requested that polling be extended till 8 pm.
‘Transport Paralysis’ Affecting Voters
Vijay raised serious concerns about a complete breakdown of public transport. Thousands of voters were stranded and unable to reach polling booths. In a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Vijay wrote that he was doing so in a state of "deep concern and indignation" over the situation, especially in Chennai and other major cities.
According to him, thousands of voters waited at bus terminals, unable to find buses or alternative public transport. He also noted that many of these voters came from across Tamil Nadu and other states.
He alleged that the large-scale requisitioning of buses for election duty, without parallel arrangements for the public, resulted in a systemic failure that could deny voters their constitutional right.
Scenes At Bus Terminals ‘Unacceptable’
Vijay highlighted the conditions at key transport hubs such as Koyambedu, Kilambakkam, and Madhavaram. He said the situation there was unacceptable on polling day.
He noted that voters trying to reach polling booths were left helpless due to the lack of transport. He warned that such disruption could disenfranchise a large section of the electorate. Calling it an "outright assault" on the right to vote, he stressed that the Election Commission must ensure free and fair elections as required by the Constitution.
Seeks Immediate Intervention On Three Fronts
Vijay urged the Election Commission (EC) to take urgent action on three key issues:
First, he called for the immediate deployment of emergency public transport. He suggested additional buses and shuttle services to ferry stranded voters from bus terminals to polling stations within hours.
Second, he mentioned reports of long queues and slow polling processes. He said delays could discourage voters and impact turnout. He suggested appointing supervisory officers for efficient queue management.
Third, he requested a two-hour extension of polling hours. He proposed allowing voting until 8 PM across affected constituencies. He asserted that the Commission holds the power to grant such extensions and has exercised this authority in the past.
‘Right To Vote Is Bedrock Of Democracy’
Vijay emphasised the seriousness of the issue. He said the right to vote is the foundation of Indian democracy. He warned that failure to act quickly could suppress turnout and erode public faith in the process.
He added that no voter should be turned away or forced to miss voting due to administrative lapses, and urged the EC to act immediately to safeguard democratic rights.
High-Stakes Three-Way Contest
The election is witnessing a triangular contest between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led NDA and Vijay’s TVK, which is attempting to disrupt the decades-long dominance of the two Dravidian majors.
Several prominent leaders, including MK Stalin, Edappadi K Palaniswami, P Chidambaram and actor Rajinikanth, cast their votes early in the day. National leaders also appealed to voters to participate in large numbers, calling voting a crucial democratic duty.
The results will be announced on May 4.
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