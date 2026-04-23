ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Elections: Vijay Votes In Debut Poll, Flags Voter Disruption; Urges EC To Extend Polling By 2 Hours

New Delhi: Making his electoral debut, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay was among the early voters and is contesting from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East. He is positioning himself as a challenger to the state’s traditional Dravidian parties.

Voting in Tamil Nadu across all 234 constituencies began at 7 am, with long queues seen outside polling stations. The high-stakes Assembly election is marked by tight security and a three-cornered contest.

A large number of migrant voters also returned to Tamil Nadu to exercise their franchise. The state has over 5.73 crore voters, including more than 14.5 lakh first-time voters.

Vijay, in a letter to the Election Commissioner of India, mentioned that people are facing transport problems, leaving thousands of voters unable to reach polling booths, and requested that polling be extended till 8 pm.

‘Transport Paralysis’ Affecting Voters

Vijay raised serious concerns about a complete breakdown of public transport. Thousands of voters were stranded and unable to reach polling booths. In a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Vijay wrote that he was doing so in a state of "deep concern and indignation" over the situation, especially in Chennai and other major cities.

According to him, thousands of voters waited at bus terminals, unable to find buses or alternative public transport. He also noted that many of these voters came from across Tamil Nadu and other states.

He alleged that the large-scale requisitioning of buses for election duty, without parallel arrangements for the public, resulted in a systemic failure that could deny voters their constitutional right.

Scenes At Bus Terminals ‘Unacceptable’

Vijay highlighted the conditions at key transport hubs such as Koyambedu, Kilambakkam, and Madhavaram. He said the situation there was unacceptable on polling day.

He noted that voters trying to reach polling booths were left helpless due to the lack of transport. He warned that such disruption could disenfranchise a large section of the electorate. Calling it an "outright assault" on the right to vote, he stressed that the Election Commission must ensure free and fair elections as required by the Constitution.