Tamil Nadu Elections: TVK Quits DMK-Led Alliance, Velmurugan Rules Out Joining NDA
Velmurugan says TVK will not join NDA and is in talks with some parties to form a new alliance.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Chennai: Ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) founder T Velmurugan on Sunday announced that his party is withdrawing from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance as their 10-point charter of demands has not been fulfilled.
The development comes following a seat-sharing disagreement between the TVK and DMK, which had allotted one seat to the former.
Addressing a press meet at the TVK headquarters in Virugambakkam in Chennai, Velmurugan said, "We have been part of the DMK alliance since the 2019 Parliamentary elections. For the upcoming Assembly election, we were invited by the DMK for alliance talks and negotiations did indeed take place. The DMK's negotiating committee informed us that they would allot one seat to the TVK, allowing some flexibility regarding the specific constituency allotted. But TVK possesses its own distinct ideology and principles".
Velmurugan had submitted a 10-point charter of demands to the DMK's negotiating committee, aimed at benefiting various sections of society, including farmers, students, and mothers. "I had also raised these very same demands on the floor of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. However, the DMK government has paid absolutely no heed to our demands. From the DMK's perspective, parties such as the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Communist parties have joined their alliance without presenting any specific demands. The DMK's response to us was that our continued insistence on putting forward demands was incompatible with the nature of the alliance," he said.
The TVK leader said that their sole intention is to work for the welfare of the people. In the Neyveli region, the DMK government is collaborating with the Central government to establish a coal mine, a project that entails the demolition of homes, temples, mosques, and churches, he said. "Officials have reportedly informed the Chief Minister that Velmurugan has become a source of constant annoyance and hindrance to the DMK administration. Under the current DMK regime, Tamil Nadu is effectively being governed by bureaucrats rather than elected representatives. Furthermore, certain individuals operating from within the DMK administration are actively championing fascist ideologies," he alleged.
Alleged that the DMK government has sidelined and ignored the TVK, Velmurugan said, "How can the DMK claim to uphold social justice when it aligns itself with groups that are fundamentally opposed to the very principles of social justice? The DMK government has taken no concrete steps to conduct a caste-based census nor has it taken any action regarding the 10.5 percent reservation for the Vanniyar community. Under the current DMK rule, Tamil people have been denied the social justice they rightfully deserve."
He said that the bureaucrats are preventing the Chief Minister from exercising his own independent judgment and their interference, which was previously confined to the realm of governance, has now spilled over into the electoral arena, sowing confusion and discord.
Expressing his gratitude to CM MK Stalin, Velmurugan said, " I have been a part of this alliance for all these years and express my gratitude to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for providing me the opportunity to serve the people for five years."
He further thanked the leaders from DMK alliance partners who have reached out to him. "The TVK is withdrawing from the DMK alliance. I intend to convene a press conference shortly to officially announce our strategy for facing the 2026 elections, following consultations with various organisations and political parties that have accepted the 10-point demands we have put forth. We will not be joining the NDA-led alliance."
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