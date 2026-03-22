ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Elections: TVK Quits DMK-Led Alliance, Velmurugan Rules Out Joining NDA

Chennai: Ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) founder T Velmurugan on Sunday announced that his party is withdrawing from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance as their 10-point charter of demands has not been fulfilled.

The development comes following a seat-sharing disagreement between the TVK and DMK, which had allotted one seat to the former.

Addressing a press meet at the TVK headquarters in Virugambakkam in Chennai, Velmurugan said, "We have been part of the DMK alliance since the 2019 Parliamentary elections. For the upcoming Assembly election, we were invited by the DMK for alliance talks and negotiations did indeed take place. The DMK's negotiating committee informed us that they would allot one seat to the TVK, allowing some flexibility regarding the specific constituency allotted. But TVK possesses its own distinct ideology and principles".

Velmurugan had submitted a 10-point charter of demands to the DMK's negotiating committee, aimed at benefiting various sections of society, including farmers, students, and mothers. "I had also raised these very same demands on the floor of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. However, the DMK government has paid absolutely no heed to our demands. From the DMK's perspective, parties such as the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Communist parties have joined their alliance without presenting any specific demands. The DMK's response to us was that our continued insistence on putting forward demands was incompatible with the nature of the alliance," he said.

The TVK leader said that their sole intention is to work for the welfare of the people. In the Neyveli region, the DMK government is collaborating with the Central government to establish a coal mine, a project that entails the demolition of homes, temples, mosques, and churches, he said. "Officials have reportedly informed the Chief Minister that Velmurugan has become a source of constant annoyance and hindrance to the DMK administration. Under the current DMK regime, Tamil Nadu is effectively being governed by bureaucrats rather than elected representatives. Furthermore, certain individuals operating from within the DMK administration are actively championing fascist ideologies," he alleged.