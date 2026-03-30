ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: CM Stalin Declares Assets Worth Rs 6.26 Cr

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin campaigns after filing his nomination papers from the Kolathur constituency ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai, Monday, March 30, 2026. ( PTI )

Chennai: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday filed his nomination papers from the Kolathur constituency for the April 23 elections to the Tamil Nadu assembly, declaring movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 6.26 crore.

According to the affidavit notarised on March 30, the 72-year-old leader declared movable assets valued at Rs 3.30 crore. His immovable assets have a total current market value of Rs 2.96 crore, which includes self-acquired properties worth Rs 2.70 crore and inherited properties valued at Rs 25.98 lakh.

His wife, Durga Stalin, holds movable assets worth Rs 1.32 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 2.11 crore.

For the financial year 2024-2025, Stalin declared a total income of Rs 30.94 lakh. His stated sources of income include his salary as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, interest from bank deposits, and book royalties. His spouse declared an income of Rs 5,33,740 for the same financial period, citing rent as her income source.

The affidavit also indicated that there are no criminal cases pending against the DMK leader, nor has he been convicted in any case. Furthermore, he has declared zero liabilities, with no outstanding dues or loans owed to banks, financial institutions, or government agencies.