Tamil Nadu Election 2026: 4 Seats Allotted For Vaiko's MDMK In DMK Alliance

Chennai: In the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election, MDMK has been allotted four seats in the DMK alliance. In Tamil Nadu, as the assembly elections are approaching, political parties are intensifying their talks regarding seat sharing.

Since the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance has 21 parties, the DMK, which heads the alliance, is holding talks with each party and finalising the seat-sharing agreement. First, two seats each have been allotted to the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Later, after lengthy negotiations, an agreement was reached to allocate 28 assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha seat to Congress.

There are total of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Following that, seat-sharing talks were held between DMK and MDMK on Wednesday at Anna Arivalayam, the headquarters of DMK. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin and MDMK general secretary Vaiko discussed the issue, and it was decided that MDMK would get 4. Of these, it was also decided that MDMK would contest three seats under the Udayasooriyan symbol (DMK Symbol) and one seat on its own symbol.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, MDMK was allocated 6 seats in the DMK alliance. Out of these, MDMK won 4 seats. Since there are more parties in the DMK alliance, fewer seats have been allocated to MDMK this time than in the last election to give a chance to all parties.