Tamil Nadu Election 2026: 4 Seats Allotted For Vaiko's MDMK In DMK Alliance
In the 2021 assembly election, MDMK was allotted 6 seats in the DMK alliance. Out of these, the party won 4 seats.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 8:10 AM IST
Chennai: In the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election, MDMK has been allotted four seats in the DMK alliance. In Tamil Nadu, as the assembly elections are approaching, political parties are intensifying their talks regarding seat sharing.
Since the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance has 21 parties, the DMK, which heads the alliance, is holding talks with each party and finalising the seat-sharing agreement. First, two seats each have been allotted to the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Later, after lengthy negotiations, an agreement was reached to allocate 28 assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha seat to Congress.
There are total of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Following that, seat-sharing talks were held between DMK and MDMK on Wednesday at Anna Arivalayam, the headquarters of DMK. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin and MDMK general secretary Vaiko discussed the issue, and it was decided that MDMK would get 4. Of these, it was also decided that MDMK would contest three seats under the Udayasooriyan symbol (DMK Symbol) and one seat on its own symbol.
In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, MDMK was allocated 6 seats in the DMK alliance. Out of these, MDMK won 4 seats. Since there are more parties in the DMK alliance, fewer seats have been allocated to MDMK this time than in the last election to give a chance to all parties.
After this meeting, reporters questioned Vaiko about the fact that fewer seats have been allocated this time than the last time. To this, he said, 'We happily agreed. We are contesting in a constituency under a separate symbol to protect the party's recognition."
He also said that our work for the Dravidian movement is to support the DMK. Elections in Tamil Nadu could be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) later this week or next week.
The DMK would make all efforts to retain power in the southern state, where it is challenged by opposition AIADMK and actor-turned politician Vijay's TVK.
Read More