ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Education Initiatives Win Prestigious SKOCH 2026 Awards

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has received the prestigious SKOCH 2026 Award for successfully implementing three pioneering educational initiatives that have significantly enhanced learning outcomes and opportunities for government school students across the state.

The department was recognised for its programmes—TN SPARK, Tamil Nadu Model Schools (TNMS), and Vetri Palligal (Schools of Excellence). The SKOCH Awards honour innovations in governance and public service that that deliver significant results and benefit large sections of society.

Commenting on the achievement, P Chandra Mohan, Additional Chief Secretary of the School Education Department, said, "Tamil Nadu is steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that no child's future is stifled by their circumstances. Our ongoing objective is to build a public education system that is equitable, aspires to high goals, and prepares students for the needs of the future."

The TN SPARK initiative was selected for the Gold category. Under the programme, government school students are equipped with future-oriented technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, computer coding, and digital literacy. In its first year alone, more than 5,000 schools were converted into AI learning centres, benefiting 3.53 lakh students. Over 6,000 teachers also received specialised training. Significantly, 61 per cent of participating students scored over 80 out of 100 marks in skills including AI. The initiative was selected for the Gold category of the SKOCH 2026 award.