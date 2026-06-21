Tamil Nadu Education Initiatives Win Prestigious SKOCH 2026 Awards
TN SPARK secures Gold, while Tamil Nadu Model Schools and Vetri Palligal earn Silver for transforming public education and student outcomes.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has received the prestigious SKOCH 2026 Award for successfully implementing three pioneering educational initiatives that have significantly enhanced learning outcomes and opportunities for government school students across the state.
The department was recognised for its programmes—TN SPARK, Tamil Nadu Model Schools (TNMS), and Vetri Palligal (Schools of Excellence). The SKOCH Awards honour innovations in governance and public service that that deliver significant results and benefit large sections of society.
Commenting on the achievement, P Chandra Mohan, Additional Chief Secretary of the School Education Department, said, "Tamil Nadu is steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that no child's future is stifled by their circumstances. Our ongoing objective is to build a public education system that is equitable, aspires to high goals, and prepares students for the needs of the future."
The TN SPARK initiative was selected for the Gold category. Under the programme, government school students are equipped with future-oriented technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, computer coding, and digital literacy. In its first year alone, more than 5,000 schools were converted into AI learning centres, benefiting 3.53 lakh students. Over 6,000 teachers also received specialised training. Significantly, 61 per cent of participating students scored over 80 out of 100 marks in skills including AI. The initiative was selected for the Gold category of the SKOCH 2026 award.
The Tamil Nadu Model Schools initiative earned a Silver Award. The programme provides talented government school students with fully government-funded education and accommodation to help them gain admission to premier higher educational institutions. At present, 11,885 students across all 38 districts of Tamil Nadu are benefiting from the initiative.. The number of students enrolling in premier educational institutions has increased from 75 to 1,340, representing a seventeen-fold rise. Additionally, 2,317 students have secured admission to 93 premier institutions, including 41 students who gained entry into IITs.
Another Silver Award was conferred on the Vetri Palligal (Winning Schools) scheme, which focuses on identifying and nurturing student talent while preparing them for national-level competitive examinations. Through aptitude assessments, career guidance, and entrance examination coaching, the scheme currently serves 59,270 students across 339 hub schools. During the 2024–25 academic year, more than 10,400 students appeared for national-level competitive examinations, and 151 students secured admission to leading educational institutions across the country.
Officials have said that three initiatives represent a comprehensive strategy aimed at transforming public education in Tamil Nadu by identifying talent, expanding educational opportunities, and equipping students with skills required for the future.
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