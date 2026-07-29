ETV Bharat / state

Vigilance Officials Raid 6 Locations Linked To Former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji

A view of a site as the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau officials conduct raids at multiple locations, including the Rameswarapatti residence of DMK leader Senthil Balaji, ( ANI )

Karur: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) of Tamil Nadu police are conducting simultaneous raids at six locations in Karur district, including the house of DMK MLA and former minister Senthil Balaji.

According to officials, the searches commenced at around 7:00 a.m. today. A team of DVAC officials arrived at the native residence of Senthil Balaji in Rameswarapatti village, where they are currently conducting a search and questioning the former Minister's parents.

Simultaneous searches are also underway at the residence of Subramani, an aide to Senthil Balaji, in Moorthipalayam, and the residence of DMK East Union Secretary Bhaskar in Koyampalli. The crackdown further extended to the apartments of two individuals, Karthik and Ramesh, located in Kothai Nagar, as well as the office of a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) manager in the Industrial Estate area.