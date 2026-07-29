Vigilance Officials Raid 6 Locations Linked To Former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji
A team of DVAC officials arrived at the native residence of Senthil Balaji in Rameswarapatti village at 7 am on Wednesday.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Karur: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) of Tamil Nadu police are conducting simultaneous raids at six locations in Karur district, including the house of DMK MLA and former minister Senthil Balaji.
According to officials, the searches commenced at around 7:00 a.m. today. A team of DVAC officials arrived at the native residence of Senthil Balaji in Rameswarapatti village, where they are currently conducting a search and questioning the former Minister's parents.
Simultaneous searches are also underway at the residence of Subramani, an aide to Senthil Balaji, in Moorthipalayam, and the residence of DMK East Union Secretary Bhaskar in Koyampalli. The crackdown further extended to the apartments of two individuals, Karthik and Ramesh, located in Kothai Nagar, as well as the office of a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) manager in the Industrial Estate area.
The DVAC is also searching for the residence of Karthik, who was previously arrested and later released on bail in connection with allegations of horse-trading aimed at toppling the TVK government.
In addition, the Anti-Corruption Department police are also conducting a raid at the TASMAC warehouse in Erode. It is expected that the details of the complaint on which this action was taken will be revealed only after the raids are completed.
Elaiyaraja, TVK MLA from Uthankarai constituency in Krishnagiri district, had filed a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner, alleging that some people had offered him a reward of Rs 35 crore to vote in favour of a resolution against the Speaker in the Legislative Assembly.
Based on this complaint, several people have been arrested in a case registered by the Thiruvallikeni Police in Chennai. Also, Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok Kumar were summoned by the police to appear for questioning in relation to the case. Subsequently, both approached the Madras High Court and obtained conditional anticipatory bail.
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