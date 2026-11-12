Tamil Nadu Draft Electoral Roll Released; Claims And Objections Invited Till December 11
Indian citizens residing abroad can apply for inclusion in electoral roll using Form 6A and can submit in person or sent by post to ERO.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
Chennai: The draft electoral roll for Tamil Nadu was released on Thursday (November 12) as part of the Special Summary Revision (SSR), with voters given time until December 11 to verify their names and particulars and submit claims or objections, including requests for inclusion, deletion, correction of details and change of address.
According to the figures provided, Tamil Nadu had 6.41 crore voters before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Following the exercise, the state's electorate stood at 5,73,43,291 as of April 2026.
The revised roll comprises 2,80,30,658 male voters, 2,93,04,905 female voters and 7,728 third-gender voters. The process of adding eligible new voters is continuing.
The annual Special Summary Revision (SSR) is now under way following the SIR exercise. As directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the SSR is being conducted from October 15, 2026, to January 4, 2027, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date.
The draft rolls were released by Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik. In Chennai, the Corporation Commissioner released the list, while District Collectors published it in the other districts.
Voters can check whether their names appear in the draft roll and verify details such as their names and addresses. Those who find omissions or errors can submit applications using the prescribed forms.
How To Submit Claims And Corrections
- Form 6: For inclusion of a name in the electoral roll.
- Form 7: For objections to inclusion or requests for deletion.
- Form 8: For correction of particulars, shifting of residence and replacement of the Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC).
Applications can be submitted to Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) on working days. They can also be submitted at polling stations during designated special camps.
Voters can apply online through the ECI Voters' Services Portal or the ECINET mobile application.
Applicants seeking fresh inclusion will have to furnish the prescribed documents as proof of age and residence. The list of documents indicated by the authorities includes:
- Proof of residence
- Water, electricity or gas connection bills showing at least one year of service.
- Aadhaar card.
- Passbook of a nationalised or scheduled bank or post office.
- Indian passport.
- Land ownership records issued by the Revenue Department, including a farmer's passbook.
- Registered rent agreement for tenants.
- Registered sale deed for owners occupying their houses
2. Proof of age
- Birth certificate issued by the local body, municipal authority or Registrar of Births and Deaths.
- Aadhaar card.
- PAN card.
- Driving licence.
- Class 10 or Class 12 mark sheet or certificate showing the date of birth.
- Indian passport.
- Self-attested copies of the relevant documents must be attached to the applications, as required.
Those who will turn 18 on or before January 1, April 1, July 1 or October 1, 2027, can apply for inclusion in the electoral roll using Form 6, subject to the applicable eligibility requirements.
Provisions for overseas Indian voters
Indian citizens residing abroad can apply for inclusion in the electoral roll using Form 6A. The application can be submitted in person or sent by post to the concerned Electoral Registration Officer.
Applicants submitting the form in person must provide photocopies of the relevant passport pages containing their photograph and visa details. The original passport will be returned after verification. Those applying by post must send self-attested copies of the relevant passport pages.
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