Domestic Worker in Tamil Nadu Receives GST Demand Notice for ₹4.45 Crore; Bank Account Frozen
Yasmin, a resident of New Town in Vaniyambadi, works as a domestic help, while her husband earns a living as an autorickshaw driver.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Tirupattur: A domestic worker in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur district has been served a Goods and Services Tax (GST) demand notice running into crores of rupees, allegedly after unidentified persons misused her identity documents to register a business in Chennai.
Yasmin, a resident of New Town in Vaniyambadi, works as a domestic help, while her husband earns a living as an autorickshaw driver. She was shocked to receive a notice from the Commercial Taxes Department's Poonamallee office in Chennai demanding payment of outstanding GST dues linked to a firm named 'TVL Yas Traders'.
According to the notice, the business was operating in Mogappair East, Chennai, and had failed to pay GST for the 2024-25 financial year. The notice also states that Yasmin's bank account has been frozen in connection with the tax arrears.
Yasmin said she had no connection with the business and alleged that unknown persons had used her Aadhaar and PAN details to establish the firm in her name.
"I work as a domestic help in this area. Some unidentified persons have misused my documents to set up a fraudulent business called TVL Yas Traders and failed to pay the GST due," she said.
She added that the department had sent the demand notice to her residential address and that the freezing of her bank account had left her unable to access money even for urgent household needs.
Another Daily Wager Faces ₹29-Crore GST Demand
The incident has raised concerns over the alleged misuse of identity documents belonging to economically vulnerable people in Ambur, Vaniyambadi and neighbouring areas.
Last month, another daily wage worker, Iqbal, reportedly received a GST demand notice seeking payment of ₹29 crore. After he approached the police, an investigation reportedly found that unidentified persons had been operating a business using his identity.
The recurring incidents have prompted demands for a thorough investigation into the alleged fraudulent registration of businesses using workers' identity documents and for action against those responsible.
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