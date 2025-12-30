Tamil Nadu Doctor Returns Home After 3 Months In Russian Prison
Dr Jagadeeswaran arrived at Chennai airport on Monday night following his release.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 11:10 AM IST
Chennai: A doctor from Tamil Nadu, who had gone on a tourist trip to Russia, has returned to the country after spending three months in prison.
Dr Jagadeeswaran, a native of Tiruvallur district, arrived at Chennai airport on Monday night following his release. “When I went to Russia on a tourist trip, the country's immigration officials detained me on suspicion. They confiscated my cell phone and laptop, so I was unable to contact anyone for 15 days. After that, I informed my wife. The Russian authorities continued to hold me in custody simply because I had studied in Ukraine,” he said.
The doctor, along with his friend, embarked on a trip to Russia on September 15. During passport check at the Russian airport, authorities discovered that he had studied medicine in Ukraine. Following this, the Russian authorities questioned them, citing problems with both their passports.
“They filed false charges against me and kept me in prison for about three months. I doubted whether I would return to India alive. My friend Manivannan was with me. When a problem arose during his interrogation, the Russian police arrested me when I tried to help him. The Russian authorities did not inform the Indian Embassy in Russia about my arrest,” he said.
While Jagadeeswaran's friend was released after 10 days of questioning, Jagadeeswaran was imprisoned by the Russian police on various charges. Upon learning of this, Jagadeeswaran's family appealed to the central and state governments to take action for his release. They also submitted a petition at the BJP office.
Based on this petition, through BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar were informed, and efforts were made to secure his release. Indian External Affairs officials clarified that Dr Jagadeeswaran had no current connection to Ukraine and that he had committed no wrongdoing.
Subsequently, Russian authorities confirmed that Jagadeeswaran was innocent and released him. Following his release, Jagadeeswaran travelled from Russia to Delhi and arrived at Chennai airport on Monday night. He was welcomed by his family and members of the Tamil Nadu BJP.
“I would like to thank the Indian Embassy officials who took swift action to bring me back to India, as well as BJP state president Nainar Nagendran and Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Jaishankar. If you plan to travel to Russia, make sure you are clearly aware of the country's laws and regulations beforehand,” the doctor added.
