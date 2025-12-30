ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Doctor Returns Home After 3 Months In Russian Prison

Chennai: A doctor from Tamil Nadu, who had gone on a tourist trip to Russia, has returned to the country after spending three months in prison.

Dr Jagadeeswaran, a native of Tiruvallur district, arrived at Chennai airport on Monday night following his release. “When I went to Russia on a tourist trip, the country's immigration officials detained me on suspicion. They confiscated my cell phone and laptop, so I was unable to contact anyone for 15 days. After that, I informed my wife. The Russian authorities continued to hold me in custody simply because I had studied in Ukraine,” he said.

The doctor, along with his friend, embarked on a trip to Russia on September 15. During passport check at the Russian airport, authorities discovered that he had studied medicine in Ukraine. Following this, the Russian authorities questioned them, citing problems with both their passports.

“They filed false charges against me and kept me in prison for about three months. I doubted whether I would return to India alive. My friend Manivannan was with me. When a problem arose during his interrogation, the Russian police arrested me when I tried to help him. The Russian authorities did not inform the Indian Embassy in Russia about my arrest,” he said.