Tamil Nadu Doctor Pursuing MD In Meerut Found Hanging, Suicide Suspected

Meerut: A 29-year-old doctor from Tamil Nadu, who was pursuing his MD in Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging under suspicious circumstances in his rented accommodation here.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Giri Prasad, a resident of Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu.

Vice Principal of the Medical College, Dr Gyaneshwar Tonk, said Giri Prasad was pursuing MD while living in a rented house in D-Block of Gokul Dham Colony under Bhavanpur police station limits in Meerut.

A police official said, while most of the students had gone to their homes to celebrate Holi festival, Giri Prasad did not come out of his room the previous day. His landlord initially thought that he was not coming out because he was afraid of Holi colours. However, when there was no movement even after a long time, the landlord grew suspicious and knocked on the door. Later, at around 11 am on Wednesday, when a classmate of Prasad looked inside the room with the help of a stool, he found the body hanging and immediately informed police.