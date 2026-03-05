Tamil Nadu Doctor Pursuing MD In Meerut Found Hanging, Suicide Suspected
Bhavanpur SHO Joginder Kumar said prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, but it will be ascertained once autopsy report is received.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 10:01 AM IST
Meerut: A 29-year-old doctor from Tamil Nadu, who was pursuing his MD in Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging under suspicious circumstances in his rented accommodation here.
According to police, the deceased has been identified as Giri Prasad, a resident of Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu.
Vice Principal of the Medical College, Dr Gyaneshwar Tonk, said Giri Prasad was pursuing MD while living in a rented house in D-Block of Gokul Dham Colony under Bhavanpur police station limits in Meerut.
A police official said, while most of the students had gone to their homes to celebrate Holi festival, Giri Prasad did not come out of his room the previous day. His landlord initially thought that he was not coming out because he was afraid of Holi colours. However, when there was no movement even after a long time, the landlord grew suspicious and knocked on the door. Later, at around 11 am on Wednesday, when a classmate of Prasad looked inside the room with the help of a stool, he found the body hanging and immediately informed police.
Soon, police reached the spot along with a forensic team, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem, officials said.
Bhavanpur SHO Joginder Kumar said prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, but the exact cause of death can be ascertained only after the autopsy report is received.
"We have informed the family members of Prasad, who are on their way to Meerut. Experts have been roped in to gather further details, including the call records of the deceased doctor's mobile phone," the official added.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).